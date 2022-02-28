Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann demonstrate a good relationship at Kailani’s party

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they formed one of the most famous and beloved relationships in the middle of the show, however in 2020, after several years together and a daughter in common (Kailani) They decided to put an end to their love.

Aware, the actors have always expressed themselves well about each other, arguing that their affection will be forever, even more so for the sake of his daughter Kailaniwho recently turned 4 years old.

After the actors shared a discreet meal with the littleto which also Lorenza attendedthe eldest daughter of Mauricio Ochmanthey prepared a fun birthday party with unicorn theme for Kailani.

This was Kailani’s birthday party

Aislinn Derbez as a proud and happy mother, she shared through her instagram stories some details of the celebration like the unicorn cake, the candy table, the decorations and even a path for draw messages for Kailani with chalk. as well as some videos of Mauricio Ochmann in which he appears jumping with the party on a trampoline.

So was Kailani’s party. Aislinn Derbez’s Instagram.

So was Kailani’s party. Mauricio Ochmann’s Instagram.

One of the most tender moments of the celebration was when Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann They accompanied their little girl to break the cake and blow out the traditional candle, as well as the occasion in which they both got on an inflatable game to have fun with their daughter.

According to the publications of the celebration, it seems that the respective partners of the actors did not attend, since nor Paulina Burrola and Jonathan Kubben They shared a post about it.