Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, together on the beach by Kailani

After making the difficult decision to end their marriage, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman they faced this new stage of their relationship with total maturity, always keeping in mind that their priority is and will be Kialani, the daughter they have in common. Some of what they showed during this weekend, when the former couple enjoyed a few days of rest and relaxation on the beach in the company of their little daughter and some mutual friends, thus making it clear that the love they both have for Kai will always keep them together.

Through their respective Instagram profiles, both actors have shared some details of their beach days, moments that they have shared with their little Kailani, who has been the happiest to have her parents together in such a special moment as this. Aislinn herself has been in charge of revealing that she is sharing these days in the company of Mauricio, as she shared a funny video in which she can be seen launching herself from the top of a cliff into a river with the help of a liana, while the father of his daughter waits for her excitedly in the water. In fact, when the actress fell into the water, the actor did not hesitate to approach her and show her support by shaking her hand with hers.

And although Mauricio has been a little more discreet when it comes to sharing details of his days off, he has been seen enjoying himself in the company of his daughter Kailani. Through his Instagram profile, the interpreter shared a beautiful photograph in which Mauricio can be seen hugging his little girl tightly, while they enjoy his stay in this natural destination whose location they have not detailed. her. At the bottom of the postcard, Ochmann has written a small message in which he has referred to his little girl with great affection. “Pure life with this little princessMau said.

It should be noted that, despite the fact that Mauricio and Aislinn have decided to resume their love life each on their own – he next to the model Paulina Burrola and she next to jonathan kubben-, Kailani’s proud parents have tried to maintain a very cordial and close relationship, based on respect and communication, always thinking about the well-being of their little girl, who will undoubtedly be the bond that will unite them for the rest of their lives.

How was your separation?

Contrary to what is usually thought, the divorce between Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann took place by common consent and under good terms, always seeking the well-being of their little Kailani. However, it was the actor who took the first step at that time. “It was my turn to be the one who turned to Aislinn to tell her: ‘I think we are on different paths and I think we have wanted it for 6 years, we have a wonderful daughter, we adore each other, I love you very much, you love me, there is a genuine love, but I have to let you grow and live your process and we are getting in the way and it seems very selfish to hold on and want the things come out as if by force’”, he commented. Although they are already separated as a couple, they have a close relationship, as they continue to be a team as Kailani’s parents: “What we do is that we divide the time very well, she is with Kai for two weeks, then I am for two weeks, we have him as very armed”, he added.

