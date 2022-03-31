Aislinn Derbez dedicates an emotional message to her father

Getty Aislinn Derbez proud of her father

The tape CODA was awarded Best Film at the Oscars, Eugenio Derbez was part of the drama about a deaf family that barely had three nominations at the ceremony





Eugenio’s family is the actor’s number one fan, his daughter Aislinn Derbez was very proud of her father by dedicating some significant words to him on her Instagram account. Well, Derbez has been an inspiration for his great talent that has positioned him as a great figure of humor on television.





Aislinn Derbez and her moving words

“My dad has been a number one teacher in teaching me that dreams come true”, as the actor has experienced many rejections throughout his life. “Including, teasing, criticizing, rejecting, attacking, I know how much it has taken him to get to where he is now. The interesting thing is that, instead of victimizing himself, the obstacles always gave him even more strength and desire to continue, as if those obstacles were an exciting challenge to cross, “said the actress.

Aislinn Derbez through her podcast shows us a different vision of life, she has always highlighted the good role of her father, seeking a perfect balance in her life. “Curiously, over the years he realized that it was not so worthwhile to “die on the line” and “fight” and “sacrifice” his life so much for those dreams and after he realized that and released a overwork, control and perfectionism, he began to further materialize his greatest dreams without so many sacrifices, “he wrote in the publication.





In the photograph we can see how father and daughter are together, in addition. Posting a compilation of the cast of the film with the award, Aislinn assured whoever knows him (his father) knows that there is no one more obsessed with perfection than him, Aislinn commented regarding Eugenio, who challenged himself to learn to play the piano in order to play his role as Bernardo Villalobos, a music teacher graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, in “CODA”.

“Something I have always admired about him is how much he gets excited and how he enjoys everything he does… and I think that is the key: for me he is a reflection of how when we are really passionate about and enjoy what we do, life it becomes abundant towards us and our dreams and gives us even more of what we love and enjoy,” he said, adding, “Ah! And knowing how to take obstacles as fun challenges… that really is understanding the game of life”.

Aislinn thanked her father for all the lessons learned and for being an example both for her surroundings and for her followers, as she felt very moved and moved by such a great feat.