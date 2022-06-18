Aislinn Derbez impacts by publishing shocking revelation: I can’t anymore

Aislinn Derbez made an impact by reappearing this weekend with a shocking publication that left his loyal followers speechless and that is that he confessed he had gone through complicated days, of many changes.

The actress shared a black and white photograph, where she reflected on the polarity of feelings she experienced in this new and difficult process in her life.

“I confess that lately I have had very complicated, chaotic days with many changes… And oh, how hard is gratitude and joy in those moments… But I have realized that sometimes the shortest way (and the most difficult), in addition to introspection, it is fair to go towards that to gratitude, joy, although the body and the ego are reinforced and rebel”, he began.

Aislinn without giving details about the changes and the reasons for the difficult stage she is going through, the eldest of the Derbez brothers launched a series of questions to reflect on her followers.

“How to find gratitude and joy in unbearable situations? How to honor what we can’t stand and that seems like a mistake? How to open up and stop resisting in the moments where our body feels the most pleasure from rejecting, judging and contracting,” he commented. .

He added: “And if we go deeper there, several mysteries begin to be solved… The magic that is a few steps beyond the resistance, the judgment and the hardness of the I can’t take it anymore, of the dead end, of when nothing has sense… And what do you think is behind that resistance?”, he concluded.

The reactions did not take long to appear along with the publication joined by Michelle Renaud, Manolo Caro, María Aura, to name a few.