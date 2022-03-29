Aislinn Derbez raises the temperature with a knitted mini swimsuit, and reveals how she has achieved her figure. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Once again, the gorgeous actress from The House of Flowers, Aislinn Derbezconfirmed why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the show, raising the temperature with mini swimsuit tissue, which barely covered her charms. The daughter of the acclaimed Mexican actor, Eugenio Derbezreveals how she has managed to look perfect at 36 years old and after having a daughter.

Through his Instagram account, Aislinn Derbez He showed off his outlined figure and flat and marked abdomen, also wearing a perfect tan, during his recent vacation on the beach with his little girl Kailani Ochmann Derbez.

In fact, the last visit she made to a paradisiacal place, showed that she was accompanied, no more, no less than by her ex-husband, the actor with whom she shared credits in the film. To the BadMauricio Ochmann, as well as a group of friends and his daughter, showing great maturity, after their notorious divorce, all in order to give their little girl a great example of what her parents are capable of doing for her, although no longer be together as a couple.

In the image that Aislinn Derbez shared with her more than 11.9 million followers, she appears looking impeccable and beautiful in a tiny and modern white crocheted swimsuit, with straps that wrapped around her waist.

With her hair loose and natural, as well as her face completely washed, the sister of Jose Eduardo Derbez and Vhadir Derbez found that at 36 years of age and after having a daughter, she is better than ever. Also, she shared what is her secret to look fascinating.

Keep reading: CODA wins the Oscar and Eugenio Derbez is national pride; his reaction is moving

“Lately I have been surprised to experience that my freedom is VERY related to my discipline. I used to think that freedom was more about doing what I want when I feel like it; and although it feels good for a while, it hardly brought me long-term well-being and stability, ”she expressed.

And it is that, let us remember that in previous years, just after giving birth to her daughter Kailani, Aislinn Derbez shared her weight gain and how difficult it was to achieve her figure before pregnancy, which brought her, among other things, depression, anxiety, which she managed to overcome by accepting her body, and giving her time to recover naturally without pressure, applying also effort and discipline.

Keep reading: The real reason you’re still single; it’s on you

“And as everything is, this life is a give and take; I have noticed how the reward and the feeling of freedom is directly proportional to my will and my effort. And you, what makes you feel free? ”, She revealed.

Aislinn Derbez raises the temperature with a knitted mini swimsuit, and reveals how she has achieved her figure. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



Without a doubt, the beautiful Aislinn Derbez She is at her best, because despite having gone through a painful divorce process, today she is happier, fuller and more mature than ever, hand in hand with her boyfriend jonathan kubben And your daughter Kailaniand with the support of his former partner Mauricio Ochmanwho assured that now they are great friends.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE COMPLETE PHOTO OF AISLINN DERBEZ IN A FABRIC SWIMSUIT, CLICK HERE.