Aislinn Derbez sends an emotional message to Eugenio Derbez

Aislinn Derbez dedicates an emotional message to her father Eugenio Derbez

The beauty actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez dedicated an emotional message to her father Eugenio Derbez after his award at the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony, something that is undoubtedly a Mexican pride.

Aislinn shared on her various social networks a message to the actor and director Eugenio Derbez after the Oscar for “CODA” for best film.

Aislinn Derbez shared the news with her father on social media after Eugenio Derbez’s “CODA” won him the Oscar for best film.

My dad has been a number one teacher in teaching me that dreams come true,” Aislinn said to begin the text.

In the same way, he shared that there have been many doors that have been closed to Eugenio, before reaching where he is now.

Including, teasing, criticizing, rejecting, attacking, I know how much it has taken him to get to where he is now. The interesting thing is that, instead of victimizing himself, the obstacles always gave him even more strength and desire to continue, as if those obstacles were an exciting challenge to cross, “said the actress.

In addition, he added that his father realized over the years that it is not so necessary to do more on the line for his work, and that it is also good to take a break for other things.

In conclusion, he shared that when you enjoy your work, it is easier to achieve success.

When we are truly passionate and enjoy what we do, life becomes abundant towards us,” he said.

As you may remember, in 1973, Eugenio Derbez began as an extra in soap operas and gave piano, accordion, guitar, singing and ballet classes.

Time after he completed his studies at the Pan American School Center, in 1980 he began his acting classes at the Televisa Artistic Education Center.

As if that were not enough, he also studied filmmaking and directing at the Mexican Institute of Cinematography.

This is how he currently has the Hollywood Actors Union award for best cast for the film “CODA”, a film that won the award for best film this Sunday, March 27.