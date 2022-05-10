Aitana is already shooting her version of Emily in Paris with a nod to Ana Guerra

Okay, it’s a headline with too much information but everyone is talking about the same thing: Aitana’s new movie for Netflix has too many coincidences with another Netflix hit: ‘Emily in Paris’

In this video uploaded today by the Netflix account, we could see Aitana dressed in the purest style of Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’, looking for the keys to enter what is supposed to be her house and staring at the camera announced: “Today I start my first movie with Netflix”

At first glance something shocks us. Her styling looks suspiciously like that of Lily Collins in the legendary Netflix series. Beret, coat to match, a bohemian street in Madrid that could well be any in Montmartre… let’s go, the alarms have gone off instantly.

But the coincidences between the film of Aitana and Emily in Paris do not end here.

Aitana shoots her version of Emily in Paris, but there is more information that is going to leave you stunned. The protagonist of the film will be a young pianist who is preparing for a very important audition. in his carrer. The plot starts when his neighbor played by Fernando Guallar (‘The Game of Keys’), is furious because he teleworks and needs absolute silence to concentrate. We leave you a photo of Fernando to illustrate this paragraph and because it is always good to put a photo of Guallar anywhere.

Hey, well, not so bad Fernando Guallar. Photos: IG

Does it sound like something to you? It has reminded us and many other Twitter users of the firework that was set up last winter with a neighbor of Ana Guerra who complained bitterly in Save me because he couldn’t concentrate since the singer was rehearsing until the wee hours of the morning. What stuff have the life.

What a coincidence, friends!

But don’t be misconceived, the film is based on a French romantic comedy that premiered in 2015 and will be available soon on Netflix, called ‘Behind the wall’ (‘Un peu, beaucoup, aveuglément’) Hit the bell for Netflix to remind you when it’s available.

So good, Parisian look yes, copy her friend Ana Guerra, no. That’s the way things are.

Filming for Aitana’s version of Emily in Paris has already started

It seems that filming will last 7 weeks and will take place in the Community of Madrid. Along with Aitana will be other actors known to all such as

Natalia Rodríguez (‘Serve and protect’)

Adam Jerzierski (‘Unresolved Sexual Tension’, ‘Physical or Chemical’)

Paco Tous (‘Paco’s men’, ‘The paper house’)

Miguel Ángel Muñoz (‘A step forward’, ‘One hundred days with tata’)

I don’t know about you, but we We can’t wait to see Aitana’s version of Emily in Paris. Oh, no, we said that it didn’t look anything like it. Well, a little… in the beret, don’t tell me no.

