Aitana’s “second skin” effect jumpsuits are the most sought after this holiday season

This coming Friday, December 2, Disney+ will premiere The last, the series starring Aitana Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau. The singer will debut as an actress together with her partner in this fiction where she will give life to Candela, a young woman who dreams of dedicating herself to the world of music. For his part, the actor Elite He will play Diego, a classmate of Candela’s who wants to be a professional boxer.

“Aitana has a way of expressing her emotions in a very easy, very fast, very organic way. That was very nice for me, seeing that she, my friend, my partner… is an incredible piece of actress, it motivated me a lot as a partner”, pointed out the actor during the press presentation of the series.

Aitana Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau at the presentation of ‘La Última’, their first series Sergio R Moreno

For the occasion, Aitana and Miguel did not hesitate to pose together. He wore a shirt and brown pants by Walkers Appeal, while the interpreter of Formentera He wore an outfit that confirmed his new style both on and off stage.

Aitana with her Marine Serre outfit at the premiere of ‘La Última’ Sergio R Moreno

In recent months, Ocaña has chosen to incorporate the jumpsuit into her wardrobe. A tight piece that stylizes his silhouette and that he wears both in one piece and as a set, as he did this Tuesday at the premiere of the series. The singer wore a fitted two-piece set by Marine Serre that has all the numbers to repeat the success of the already iconic t-shirts and tight jumpsuits with the moon print that Rosalía and the Kardashians wore a couple of years ago.

Detail of Aitana’s look at the premiere of ‘La Última’ Sergio R Moreno

For the occasion, Aitana premiered the printed outfit Geotic Devore of the brand, which combines transparencies and red velvet that was distributed in both pieces. A look that was completed with high boots in the purest Bratz style on the platform.

Another of Aitana’s most memorable looks was Stella McCartney’s gold jumpsuit that she wore to perform at the LOS40 Music Awards. The artist shined with a nude design full of reflective crystals, with a turtleneck, long sleeves and slightly flared pants. A piece that Sandra Bullock already wore last year at the premiere of Unforgivable.

Aitana with Stella McCartney’s jumpsuit at LOS40 Music Awards GTRES

Finally, the singer has also dared to pose with one of the Mugler designs that has also conquered Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk: the jumpsuit with transparencies. Actually, the interpreter of butterflies appears in a report in the Mexican edition of the magazine cosmopolitan with a set consisting of a corseted top with chiffon sleeves by Manuri and tight pants with black straps by Mugler. An extreme look that she wears with black pumps.