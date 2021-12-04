Aiways, the Chinese SUV bewitches Europe

It is a more than positive 2021 for Aiways, the Chinese startup that made its debut in Italy and has collected mind-boggling numbers in Europe. Distributed in the territory of the boot by Koelliker, the Shanghai brand has exceeded all expectations.

According to the data released by the Asian company itself, just over a year after the marketing of its electric vehicles in the Old Continent, distribution increases visibly. These are four-digit numbers, with Aiways communicating the delivery of approximately 3,000 units by the end of 2021 before focusing on new challenges.

Waiting to embrace 2022, a year that will say a lot about the future of the startup in the European market and beyond, there are many ideas from Shanghai to revolutionize sales and secure a share not yet reached. At the moment Aiways has a production capacity of about 150,000 units per year, but according to internal estimates it will be possible to respond to the increase in demand from the Western public by doubling production to reach 300,000 units per year.

The first model to conquer Europe was the Aiways U5 electric crossover and thanks to the success of this model we are strongly aiming for 2022 with Aiways U6. The intent of the startup is to reach 10,000 deliveries with the new SUV-coupé which will see marketing expand to three other countries. The company is in fact ready to land in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, an ever wider attempt to take root in Europe and increase profits more and more.

At the base of Aiways’ successful and satisfying 2021 is the decision by the Chinese brand to enter the market with a hybrid sales solution. In fact, for all those interested in buying an Asian crossover there will be the possibility to buy in physical stores or online.

In Italy, for example, distribution is entrusted to the aforementioned Koelliker group and the sale to 10 dealers spread across the north and south of the country. In Northern Europe the situation changes, with countries such as Germany that have opted for electronic distribution, with the management of online sales and after-sales support.