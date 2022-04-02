Aixa Vázquez: in love with the wedding she never dreamed of | entertainment

Without considering herself a conventional girlfriend, the reporter Aixa Vazquez She will say yes for the first time tomorrow, when she marries Mario Torres, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than a decade.

“I never dreamed of getting married. Those who know me know that I have never dreamed of a Prince Charming, or a wedding dress. Well, I had to wait until I was 45 years old and in a 14-year relationship for this to happen.” highlighted the journalist from NotiCentro, from Wapa TV.

Vázquez became engaged in January 2020 with Torres and the excitement for the link has been increasing.

“I have to admit that as the date approaches I have gotten excited, I have measured some suits and the reality is that the feeling is spectacular. It wasn’t necessarily what I expected. But yes, that girlfriend is blooming in me, the one that many might think that she did not exist, ”said the communicator in an interview with THE SPOKESPERSON.

She doesn’t consider herself a traditional bride, but she warned of surprises when the public sees her in her wedding dress. “Probably the romantic Aixa arises, the sweet Aixa, let’s see,” she assured with a laugh.

Since she never dreamed of getting married, the process of choosing the wedding dress has been “a mission”, but like every important event in her life, her mother, Carmen María Camacho, has been involved in the selection.

“People who know me know that I am one of those who makes decisions alone. I don’t necessarily like to intrude on anyone else, but at a time like this I had to. I was the most desired daughter in my house, my children were the most desired grandchildren. So this wedding, without a doubt, has been one of the most desired by mommy and as I joke with her I had to turn 45 for it to happen…. I couldn’t do less than make her part of this process. I came with her and I liked it because we have been able to share within another dynamic and I have been able to receive her opinion. There is no one better than her to get to know me and tell me what she understands favors me,” said Vázquez.

When this process began, it was clear that she did not want her costume to be a “princess” type, but she has allowed herself to be guided and has tried all styles.

“Initially, you know your figure, you have an idea of ​​what kind of suit would work best for you. I don’t like dreamy princess type costumes, because I’m not, because I’m very realistic, with my feet on the ground. Maybe the age that I am and the maturity that I have contributes to that,” she explained.

THE SPOKESPERSON He accompanied the reporter to the trial of several dresses at D’Royal Bride in Puerto Nuevo and during the process he admitted to feeling more comfortable with styles that he did not imagine would suit him.

“Originally, I thought it would be long-sleeved, transparent, obviously with details, but of those that I have measured myself I have to admit that even those with bare shoulders have favored me, showing a little more neck and sticking, mermaid type. ”, he asserted.

In fact, she said that she wants a mermaid-type suit, which will help her enhance the figure that she has been working on and maintaining for the past few months.

Twins join the process

In this dress test she was also accompanied by her twins Lorenzo and Leonardo, who could not hide their emotion at seeing their mother in a wedding dress.

“You look beautiful,” the children, who are close to turning seven, shouted at her when they saw her come out with each trousseau.

The couple talked to the twins about the wedding.

“I think they never thought that their parents were not married until the moment we told them. This is all super new to them, but I like it because they know what a wedding is. I know they are going to enjoy it very much, ”Aixa said about her children, who will deliver Mario at the altar.

Aixa and Mario’s wedding will be broadcast tomorrow at 4:00 pm. through wapa.tv and with special interventions through Wapa Television and the NotiCentro edition.