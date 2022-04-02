Aixa Vázquez marries Mario Torres

The telereporter of “Noticentro at dawn” Aixa Vazquez today sealed his love with his partner Mario Xavier Torres before the two most important witnesses of their lives: their children, the twins Leonard and Lorenzo.

After 14 years of relationship, the couple swore eternal love to each other this afternoon at a ceremony at the Luis Muñoz Marín Foundation in San Juan attended by their family, friends and co-workers from Noticentro de Wapa Televisión.

The wedding was broadcast live through Wapa Television and its digital platforms. The ceremony began at 5:00 pm The Wapa Television reporter, Sylvia Veronica Camacho was in charge of the live broadcast.

The couple’s children, the six-year-old twins, are also protagonists of the celebration of love, so they have stayed with their parents to witness how much they love each other.

Mario paraded hand in hand with his sons Lorenzo and Leonardo and Aixa entered arm in arm with her mother Carmen M. Camacho.

Mario waited for the bride with obvious emotion and after Aixa approached him, tears came to her face. Aixa contained her emotions and held her beloved’s hands to exchange their wedding vows.

It was in the declaration of marriage vows that the couple was very excited. Both cried, especially Mario, who could barely read his votes between tears and a wag in the throat.

“God has given me the most wonderful woman in the world and the one I was looking for. Your mischievous look and charming smile awakened in me a special feeling… My skinny and my everything. Before all these charlatans I make you my promise of love, “were some of the words that Mario expressed to him in his statement.

Aixa responded to the exchange of written votes with the narration of when they met and the most difficult moments they have had to live as a couple. She made a comparison of her relationship with facing “hurricane winds” and never letting go of her hand.

The reporter promised Mario to express her feelings more frequently. Saying “I love you” and hugging him more strongly just like his sons Leonardo and Lorenzo do. Her emotions invaded her as she admitted that her life’s dream was to have a family and she achieved it by Mario’s side.

The spouses sealed their pact with a kiss and Mario raised one of his arms in victory.

The reporter wore a D’Royal Bride wedding dress in conjunction with a long veil. The ladies in the entourage dressed as D’Royal Bride. Aixa selected the shade of green as the accent color for the wedding.

reporters Norman Valentine and Luz Nereida Velez They are the masters of the wedding ceremony, while Ramonita Tirado, a production partner from the News Department, is the godmother of the wedding, which was a determination of the couple to formalize their relationship for the well-being of their children.

The entourage of the link is made up of Mario’s daughter, Paola Sofía Torres, Aixa’s sister, Omayra Vázquez and Mario’s sister, Marrión Torres. The gentlemen are Mario’s brother, Carlos Torres, Freddie Vázquez, Aixa’s brother, and Richard Millien, Mario’s friend. The best man at the wedding is Ricardo Morales, also a friend of the groom.

The link was also attended by his colleagues from “Noticentro”, Julio Rivera Saniel, Monika Candelaria, Albert Cruz, Maricarmen Ortiz and other channel 4 reporters, as observed in the television broadcast. The director of the News Department, Rafael Lenin Lopez was also present.

Noticentro collaborators were wedding guests such as Sandro Giulimondi and Douglas Candelario, among others.

Once the formal ceremony is over, the newlyweds prepare to celebrate in a tremendous party. The communicator and reporter Elwood Cruz He will be in charge of the toast, since he has been a friend of the couple since they began their relationship.

Aixa and Mario met in an establishment in Old San Juan and later discovered their affinity for sports. One of their first dates was to attend a sporting event. The reporter for the “Tití Aixa” section of Noticentro recently revealed that she never dreamed of finding the “blue prince” and getting married in white. However, she can assure you that Mario is the life partner with whom she wants to grow old and enjoy the rest of her days on the earth plane.

Regarding Mario, he highlighted his sensitivity, how familiar and homely he is and the role of a father. He assured that he would go out of his way for his three children and his family. He stressed that he is a very hard-working and “fajon” man who never sits still.

“The first thing is that Mario is beautiful. I found it beautiful from day one. I know that, although I am not very affectionate on an expressive level, I have to admit, it has always been that way, he knows that I love him and he knows that my feeling towards him is genuine. I also express it because I want to see him well, I want to see him in well-being, in health, both physically, emotionally and mentally, “said the communicator a week after the wedding.

Mario, for his part, stressed that his wife came into his life just at the moment he needed it most.

“To this day I tell you, it has been the best thing that has happened to me in my life after having my children. She is still beautiful as always, because she hasn’t changed, she’s just a little skinnier. I admire how dedicated she is to her family. She is always worried about how we are. I admire what a good and excellent mother she is, even with my daughter. I would tell you that she fills all those spaces that I had looked for in a woman, she has filled everything, ”Mario indicated that at the beginning of the relationship, the hardest thing for him was adapting to the fact that Aixa is a public figure.