Akash, the first Pakistani servant of God





An image of the young Akash Bashir – Vatican media

Giving one’s life to save that of others is the greatest gesture of generosity possible for man. He always strikes, but especially when the protagonist is a young man. Especially in a reality in which Christianity is largely in the minority. Details that take us to Lahore, Pakistan and to tell the story Akash Bashir who died in his twenties on March 15, 2015 to avoid an attack, and today the first servant of God in the history of the Catholic Church in his country. Where the title indicates the start of the cause of beatification, the first stage towards the altars, the one that takes place within the boundaries of the diocese, of the local Church. Significantly, the start of the itinerary dates back to January 31, the feast of St. John Bosco, the saint of young people. The Fides agency presented the figure of Akash. Born on 22 June 1994 in Risalpur, in the Pakistani province of Nowshera Khyber Pakhtun Khwa, he was a student of the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Lahore and one of the most active boys in the parish community of St. John. On March 15, 2015 he was at the entrance to the church when he noticed a man who wanted to enter armed with an explosive belt. With great courage he then clung to the bomber and stopped him. «I will die but I will not let you enter», the words of him. A tragic anticipation of what would happen, because the terrorist soon blew himself up, killing the boy as well.

The prayer of his Church

A group of Catholics in prayer in Lahore – Ansa

«We praise and thank God for this courageous young man – said Monsignor Sebastian Shaw, Archbishop of Lahore on 31 January -. He could escape or try to escape, but he remained steadfast in his faith and didn’t let the suicide bomber enter. He gave his life to save more than a thousand people who were in church for Sunday Mass ». For his part, interviewed by Fides, Monsignor Samson Shukardin, president of the Episcopal Commission for young people, spoke of a great blessing for the Pakistani Church, for the family, for the parishioners and for the Don Bosco Center where Akash was studying. “It was faith that led this young man to martyrdom – he added -. This boy has remained faithful to his mission of protecting people to their last breath. “

As we said, “servant of God” is the title that indicates the beginning of the journey towards the altars. If martyrdom is recognized, to see Akash Bashir blessed it would not require an inexplicable healing, a “miracle” due to his intercession.