Aké gold of Juventus U23: total maturity with Zauli

Marley Aké took Juventus U23: a decisive double against Fiorenzuola for the ex-Marseille winger

Two sides of the coin that often do not match, but joining them is a virtue of a few. Marley Aké canceled a disappointing first half against Fiorenzuola by changing the script of the match in the second half: two goals from another category, difficult to see again in Serie C. What strikes and amazes is the simplicity with which the class 2001 extracted the two eurogols from the hat: dribbling and right at the seven first, dribbling and left at the corner then. “It is the result of perseverance and work” Aké said after the match at a press conference.

And its growth is there for all to see this year. 15 appearances between the championship and the Italian Cup: 4 goals (best scorer together with Sekulov) and 3 assists. He arrived in January 2021 from Marseille, with a wealth of Ligue 1 and Champions League experience. But he immediately made himself available, accepting the first months of acclimatization between the field and the bench with intelligence. The goal was always the same: improve.

“I feel much stronger, that’s why I came to Juve. If my goal doesn’t work, it didn’t help “: clear ideas from Marley. The numbers also say it: this year Zauli used it in multiple roles, from the attacking exterior (his ideal dress) to the quarterback. Against Fiorenzuola the Under 23 coach remotely controlled some of his plays in the first half, with Aké making several wrong passes. In the second half, in the band near his bench, he was able to admire his goals up close. But what went into his head after half-time? Zauli says so: “We told ourselves that they were quite short, that it had to be wider to take advantage of the amplitude. Then the two goals arrived when he came in with the ball and chain “.

