Aké will be the deputy church for Allegri

TURIN – There Juve Under 23 strengthens with the first shot of January: Simone Iocolano , a striker born in 1989, this morning (Friday) underwent medical examinations and signed with the Juventus club. It comes from Lecco, after having also passed through Alessandria, Bari, Monza and Virtus Entella. A flexible tip, he was used as an attacking winger and attacking midfielder.

Juve’s announcement

“Simone Iocolano is Juventus. He comes from Lecco and signs a contract until June 30, 2023. He will wear the number 20 jersey. Welcome”, so Juve on Twitter to announce the purchase of the attacker.

Iocolano, the farewell social post

Pending the official announcement, it is Iocolano himself who confirms his farewell to Lecco and the imminent move to Juve. On his Instagram profile he wrote: “It was an honor and I am proud to have sweated for this shirt and these colors. Goodbye Lecco.”

Iocolano frees Aké as deputy church

Iocolano is the purchase for the technician Zauli who “frees” Marley Aké, 21, also from Juventus U23, but combined with Allegri’s first team and chosen, at this point, as vice church: he will be the winger who will replace the blue, will be confirmed in pink. Aké made his first-team debut this season in the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria on 18 January, playing 16 ‘. He is an outsider to the Church, from the right but also from the left, if necessary he knows how to act as a fake 9. He has happened to be a full-back as well, but as a winger he expresses himself at his best. Juve is now aiming for it.