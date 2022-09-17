Akhenaton is 54 years old: this day when the group IAM collaborated with Beyoncé

This Saturday, September 17 is an important date for Akhenaton since he is celebrating his 54th birthday. An opportunity to come back to the time when the group IAM made an artistic collaboration with the singer Beyoncé.

In almost thirty years of career, it is clear that Akhenaton has marked the world of the fourth art in France. His group, entitled IAM, has become in a few years an essential value of the French musical landscape. A recognition that has also crossed borders, so much so that the quintet had the opportunity to work with an international star. This is Beyoncé.

In 2003, IAM released the title Welcome, excerpt from the album See a spring again, with the wife of Jay-Z. A piece that seems to have particularly marked Akhenaten. The reason ? The rapper had a very precise idea of ​​the potential requirements of the singer, however, he was surprised to find that she did not ask to be paid to perform this featuring. A moment on which he confided in the show C to you in 2020.

Akhenaten confides in Beyoncé

Faced with Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine and Pierre Lescure, Akhenaton returned to the time when IAM proposed a collaboration to Beyoncé. “We did everything over the phone the next day, and we met her when she came to Paris later. It was something that remain in our memories, because she was very classy”, he confided, before continuing: “When we proposed the piece, we expected that an artist of her stature asks us for money to do a featuring. She said, ‘No, I don’t want anything, Ii just want you to allow me to use the track in my album‘. And in fact, we made an exchange. It’s really been very classy of him“. A nice gesture from the one who will become, over the years, the most awarded female artist in the world. Grammy Awards. A historical record.