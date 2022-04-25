Akın Akınözü: what does the Hercai actor think of Latinos | Trick soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

When talking about Turkish stars it is difficult not to think of Akın Akınözüthe protagonist of “Hercai: love and revenge”, one of the most popular novels of recent years. In it miran’s rolethe young man born in the city of Ankara has captivated audiences around the world, mainly in Latin America and Spain.

Probably many of Akınözü’s Latino followers consider that the actor has little knowledge about this side of the world, because living in a country like Turkey the customs are different, as is the language and the type of entertainment; however, this could be incorrect data.

The 31-year-old artist is no stranger to Latin American culture, as he has lived with its people at one time in his life. Next, all the details.

Ebru Şahin and Akın Akınözü play Reyyan and Miran, respectively, in the successful Turkish soap opera “Hercai” (Photo: Ebru Şahin/Instagram)

WHAT DOES AKIN AKINÖZÜ THINK OF LATIN AMERICA?

Although the actor has not lived in a Latin American country, he did spend a few years in the United States, specifically in The Angels, where he was surrounded by Latino people. Spending time with them, he discovered that they shared many things in common, especially three pillars.

“We had a lot of similarities, especially based on three main elements: food, family relationships and dancing,” commented to People.

Another of the things that Akın manages to highlight about the Latin community is its passion, the same that the Ottomans put into various activities or simply when expressing themselves:

“In addition, everything we do, we do with passion. Both Mediterraneans and Latins are people with warm hearts and the way we express ourselves, despite being in different ways, deep down is the same. We can both find passion in the way we dance, the way we talk, in whatever it is we do.”

WHAT DOES AKIN AKINÖZÜ AND MIRAN HAVE IN COMMON?

In an interview with the network Telemundowhere “Hercai” has been a success, the Ottoman actor has commented that his role as Miran has given him the “opportunity to explore himself”.

“I think a relationship between actor and character is like a chemical reaction. I had the opportunity to complement myself with the character and I also think that Miran’s character has complemented me a little bit.: we have many things in common, but we also have differences”, the actor mentioned.

His performance as Miran in Hercai has earned him awards such as: “Best actor in a dramatic series” and “Best couple in a television series” (Photo: IMDB)

WILL AKIN AKINÖZÜ’S SERIES “KADERIMIN OYUNU” BE CANCELED?

The interest of the audience in the first episodes of “Kaderimin Oyunu” was so loud that this caused a lot of talk about the main actors. But that interest was diminishing as the chapters progressed and the story continued. The episode 11 of fiction was broadcast on Friday, March 4 and grades were below average. This situation gives the message that the interest of the audience continues to decline.

On the other hand, about Akın Akınözü It is not talked about as much on social networks as when it was part of “Hercai”; Furthermore, the character of Cemal Kaya did not receive as much response from the audience as Miran Aslanbeyalthough the actor took a new step in his career in his new series, he could not create an opportunity to become even more popular and multiply his fans.

WHAT IS “THE GAME OF MY DESTINY” ABOUT?

The new series “The game of my destiny” which has been produced by NGM Medya, tells the story of Asiye who lives with her daughter Nergris. It is precisely the latter who defends herself by being the victim of abuse by an unknown man.

The event ends with the death of the perpetrator and, given this, Asiye decides to flee with her daughter Nergis and little Ugur. During her escape she manages to meet Mahir (Sarp Apak), a man who returns to Turkey after being in Russia for many years and it will be he who gives them the help they need.

HOW DID AKIN AKINÖZÜ GET HIS FIRST JOB AS AN ACTOR?

After studying mathematics at the University of California, Akın Akınözü returned to Turkey to try his luck in the world of acting and fulfill your dream. She then started going to various auditions and went through various casting calls to get a role.

During a conversation with Hurriyet’s Hakan Gence, Akın Akınözü told the story of his acting discovery. “After returning to Turkey, I came to Istanbul. We met Ipek Bilgin a long time ago. I studied at Craft Atelier for a while. At that moment, a manager caught my attention in a test session that the workshop directed us and we began to work with him, ”the actor began to remember.