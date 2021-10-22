Al Bano and Bersani among the victims

ROME – “Welcome to Darkweb, we have all the information, telephone number, address, Iban, if you don’t want them to be made public pay through BTC (bitcoin – ed) to the following address 10,000 euros no later than 22 “. This is the text of thesms, followed by a link, sent to some artists after the attack hacker just a few days ago from Siae, with whom they would be exfiltrated about 70 gigabytes of data (about 28 thousand documents) and a ransom of three million euros in bitcoin to avoid it publication.