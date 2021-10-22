News

Al Bano and Bersani among the victims

ROME – “Welcome to Darkweb, we have all the information, telephone number, address, Iban, if you don’t want them to be made public pay through BTC (bitcoin – ed) to the following address 10,000 euros no later than 22 “. This is the text of thesms, followed by a link, sent to some artists after the attack hacker just a few days ago from Siae, with whom they would be exfiltrated about 70 gigabytes of data (about 28 thousand documents) and a ransom of three million euros in bitcoin to avoid it publication.

Al Bano and Samuele Bersani among the victims of hackers

An attack that led to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome to formally open a dossier survey for attempted extortion and unauthorized access to the computer system, with the investigations entrusted to Police post. From the first checks some data, it seems at the moment only data personal data and identity cards of some artists, would have already appeared on the dark web. Based on what we learn, there would also be Al Bano And Samuel Bersani among the singers victims of actions extortion by hackers (on these episodes are ongoing verifications by investigators).

