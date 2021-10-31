Al Bano: “I was blackmailed by hackers but I said no. I don’t even know bitcoins”

“I said no to hackers. I don’t know bitcoins. At the age of 79, I leave what is not known to me to others ”. This is how Al Bano Carrisi talks about himself on the pages of the newspaper La Stampa, victim of an attempted theft after the cyberattack on Siae. In recent weeks, about 60 gigabytes of subscriber data have been stolen from the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers and disseminated on the dark web.

The singer, who currently participates as a contestant-dancer in the program dancing with the Stars on Rai Uno, he tells of his misadventure with hackers:

“These hackers won’t get us anything from their venture against Siae […] First they sent me emails asking me for the details of the card, because there were some problems with my Siae data. I didn’t answer. Twice they phoned me but I was in situations where I couldn’t speak, didn’t even understand what it was, and told me to call me the next day. Then they left me a message. When I understood, they never showed up again. We must be careful now, from Assange onwards it goes like this ”.

A similar misadventure involved Samuele Bersani, from whom the hackers asked 10 thousand euros in Bitcoin in order not to publish the Iban and the telephone number on the darkweb. To those who remind Al Bano that his Siae data have become public, he replies: