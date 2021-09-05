Al Bano “I’ll be at Dancing with the Stars” / The daughter Jasmine Carrisi: “I’d make a talent”

Al Bano and daughter Jasmine Carrisi they participated in audiovisual connection and as guests during the episode of “Uno Weekend” broadcast today, Sunday 5 September 2021, on Rai Uno. The transmission, conducted by Anna Falchi and Beppe Convertini, promptly collected a scoop: Al Bano will be a competitor in the next edition of Dancing with the Stars. “I’ve always seen others dance, when I realized they were much better than me, I stopped – the lion of Cellino San Marco smiled –. We had been talking with Milly Carlucci for years about my participation in the program, but I was hesitant, because I am afraid of bringing down everything I have built “.

The artist then revealed: “I dance already on waltz, with the tango I tried as a kid. However, I preferred the tile dance, because you had three minutes in your arms the woman you chose and who drove you crazy “. Then, a memory of his mother Jolanda, who passed away: “She was an extraordinary woman in life and even now I take many points of reference from the things I have learned living by her side. We were a poor family, but I can assure you that it was very rich in many events, in interior specialties, in values ​​”.

JASMINE CARRISI, DAUGHTER OF AL BANO: “IDOLS? ARIANA GRANDE AND JUSTIN BIEBER “

He then took the floor Jasmine Carrisi, who pointed out that “Music is a passion that I have always had and it was difficult to develop it due to the ‘forte’ surname I carry. I am very attached to values, but I focus a lot on the future. We Carrisi have always given great importance to the family, to tell each other everything and to help each other “.

After retracing his experience at “The Voice Senior“(“I found great professionals, it was fun and crazy for me, I experienced a thousand emotions”), the young artist revealed that she would participate in a talent of a singing nature, despite this program format has always scared her very much, but “It would be a great challenge”. His idols? “I try to follow the style of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, two legends”.

