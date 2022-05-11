NewsWorld

Al Jazeera journalist shot to death during Israeli raid in West Bank

An Al Jazeera journalist, the Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh, was killed today by Israeli fire during an Army raid in the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed today.

The journalist passed away after a bullet hit him in the headwhile another fellow journalist, Ali al-Samudi, was shot in the back and his condition is stable, according to the ministry.

Both journalists wore their vests identified as press and she had been working for Al Jazeera since the beginning of the Second Intifadaconfirmed the medium.

The Israeli army said that during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp, “armed suspects” opened fire on security forces and threw explosives, prompting the officers to fire back.

“The Army is investigating what happened. in particular the possibility of a journalist being hit by live fire from a Palestinian,” they said of Abu Akleh’s death.

In late April, 18-year-old Palestinian Lufti Labadi was also killed by Israeli fire, four days after being hit by a bullet during another raid in the Jenin area.

Over the past month, Israeli security forces have intensified raids and “counterterrorism operations” throughout the occupied West Bank, including in the Jenin area, in response to the wave of attacks Israel has suffered, six since the end of March. with a balance of 18 dead.

About thirty Palestinians have died During these operations, some of them were unarmed civilians with no links to Palestinian militias, and dozens have been detained.

