Al-Khelaïfi has already identified Messi’s successor

PSG Mercato: Despite his desire to extend Lionel Messi’s contract, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would also prepare the possible succession of the Paris SG player.

PSG Mercato: A French international to replace Messi at Paris SG?

Decisive in the Trophée des Champions against FC Nantes (4-0) and since the start of the season in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi ended up convincing Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain to extend his contract, which expires on June 30. Recently, the daily The Team revealed that the capital club should tackle the renewals of the leases of the Argentine striker, of Marco Verratti (2024) and Marquinhos (2024), after the summer transfer window.

If the former Barça captain has a one-year extension option in his current contract, PSG would like to discuss a new contract, the outlines of which are not yet known. A news confirmed by the Spanish newspaper brand, who however specifies that the main interested party does not want to rush and wants to wait for the 2022 World Cup to make a decision. Pending the decision of the Pulga, the PSG would already work behind the scenes if other solutions in case Messi finally refuses to stay in Ligue 1 at the end of his commitment. This Tuesday, an Iberian media dropped a bombshell by ensuring that the reigning French Champion had already identified the successor and that the rare bird could be a French international.

PSG Mercato: Antoine Griezmann at Paris SG next summer?

Indeed, according to FutbolTotal, Paris Saint-Germain would have checked the name of Antoine Griezmann among the probable replacements for Lionel Messi next summer. The services of Nasser Al-Khelaifi would therefore carefully monitor the situation of the 31-year-old Frenchman. Willing to offer a significant salary to the FC Barcelona striker, on loan with a conditional purchase option to Atlético Madrid, PSG would however like Diego Simeone make him play as few matches as possible in order to reduce the amount of the transfer.

The purchase option of the Madrid club being fixed at 40 million euros and conditioned by the number of matches played by Griezmann. To secure the services of the 2018 World Champion, Paris SG would be willing to put a check for 25 million euros on the negotiating table. Pablo Sarabia. An operation difficult to imagine for Luis Campos who intends to renew the Parisian workforce with promising players.