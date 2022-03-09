Al-Khelaifi in trouble: Swiss justice asks for 2 years and 4 months in prison for PSG president | Abroad

Nasser Al-Khelaifi in trouble for the TV rights case: the Swiss prosecutor, as part of the appeal process, asked for 28 months of imprisonment (2 years and 4 months) for the president of beIN Media and PSG, and 35 months for Jérôme Valcke, former FIFA number two. Unlike the first degree in the fall of 2020, highlights Calcioefinanza.itfederal prosecutor Cristina Castellote did not ask for partial suspension: the two had been acquitted, with Valcke having had to pay a fine for another affair.

Valcke, FIFA secretary general from 2007 to 2015, was cleared in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, but Swiss prosecutors challenged the sentence: the accusation by the Public Ministry of the Confederation (MPC) is to have sold the television rights for several football leagues to the other two defendants, acting without the knowledge of the world’s top football organization and obtaining personal benefits, including the use of a luxury villa in Sardinia. Corruption charges against Al-Khelaifi were dropped ahead of the 2020 trial, after FIFA reached an agreement with PSG’s number one. Today the hearing opened with preliminary requests, Valcke’s lawyer (Patrick Hunziker) argues that the prosecution dossier cannot be used due to the secrecy of the instruction and the partiality of the prosecutors who conducted it. The trial will continue until Thursday.