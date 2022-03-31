Al-Khelaïfi reveals the millionaire offer that Florentino Pérez made him and the friction they had at the Bernabéu

2022-03-31

In the midst of the fight between the Real Madrid and the PSG by Kylian Mbappethe owner of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has uncovered a meeting he had with Florentino Perez.

The main topic of that meeting was not Mbappé, as it must be remembered that the player is free to negotiate with any club. On this occasion the president of the Real Madrid and Al Khelaifi They talked about the controversial Super League.

“With the ESL or without the ESL, I hate to say Superliga, there is talk of three clubs. They know there is no chance”, were the first words of the sheikh of the PSG.

nasser He assures that there are more important things to worry about right now: “People are dying in Ukraine and they have nowhere to sleep, and we fight for the Super League?”

Al-Khelaifi He had no problem revealing the millionaire figure he offered Florentino Perez to be part of the Super League project.

“I could have accepted the check for 400 million. They invited me. Then when I said no, they said they hadn’t invited me, that sums them up,” she explains in her BBC interview.