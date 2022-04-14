Al-Khelaïfi signs a success never seen in the history of the club

PSG: If sporting success is still slow to come in the Champions League, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Paris SG are continuing their international development.

PSG: The renewal campaign, unheard of at Paris SG

Despite their anger over renewed disillusionment in the Champions League and whistles against Mauricio Pochettino and his players, Paris Saint-Germain supporters don’t seem ready to turn their backs on their club. On the contrary, they remain faithful to their colors and the figures have just proved it. Indeed, according to information from the newspaper The Parisian, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his family recorded a major success, “unheard of” in the history of the capital club.

The regional daily explains in particular that “the approximately 35,000 seat holders in the Parisian enclosure had to choose between re-subscribing under the same conditions, changing places or leaving. And it’s a big hit for the capital club since 97.6% of subscribers wanted to renew their card. Never had PSG experienced such a rate of renewals. » Still according to the same source, only 1,500 subscribers have “released” their places and will be offered to the 17,000 people placed on the waiting list. Figures that surprise and make the leaders of Paris SG quite logically proud. And that’s not all.

PSG announces that it is the biggest seller of jerseys in the world

Arrived freely last summer from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi allowed Paris Saint-Germain to make a spectacular leap in the ranking of the clubs that sell the most shirts. In an interview with the newspaper Le FigaroMarc Armstrong claimed that the reigning French vice-champion was now at the top of the sales of jerseys in the world. “We sell more shirts than any club in the world”said the director of marketing of Paris Saint-Germain.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and the phenomenon Kylian Mbappe, PSG would therefore have outclassed Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich or Manchester United in this very tight ranking. If no official figure has been mentioned, our colleagues from Culture PSG recall that the million shirts sold had already been crossed during the last two seasons, even before the signing of Messi. Always to believe The Parisianthe 34-year-old Argentinian star alone accounts for 60% of the swimsuits sold in Parisian boutiques.