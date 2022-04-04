Al Khelaifi’s proposals to revolutionize the Champions League and make it bigger than the Super Bowl

2022-04-04

On average, according to ESPN estimates, a Champions League final reaches between 380 and 400 million fans outside the venue. Something that falls short for the 700 that the American event receives.

“He can’t understand how the Super Bowl can feel bigger than the Champions League,” the 48-year-old president said.

Now, with this role, he gave an interview to The Athletic and presented some ideas to the General Assembly of the Association of European Clubs to revolutionize the Champions League and make it bigger than the Super Bowl.

Al Khelaifi’s proposals focused on exploring “new business opportunities.” “The Super Bowl and the United States in general have this mentality, creativity and entertainment. That is what I have suggested, to have a ceremony at the Champions League final and an opening night match where the winners face a great team,” he explained.

“Maybe not a good idea, but let’s at least challenge the status quo. Every game must be an entertainment event”, considered the president who has a good relationship with the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin.

“Digital innovation is one of the things we are looking for. We are also thinking with UEFA about the formats and experiences of the events”, continued the Qatari.

“The Champions League is by far the best club competition, but how do we make every game a great event? My suggestion is to have an entertainment and creative department as part of the new joint venture between UEFA and the ECA,” he detailed.

And he closed: “How do we make the group stages more attractive? The time difference is a problem for the US and Asia. So how can we work on this for international rights that have enormous potential? We are thinking about all kinds of things: new venues, new markets, new formats”.