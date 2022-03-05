Al natural, Ludwika Paleta raises the temperature in a black bikini | PHOTO

Ludwika Paleta caused a furor on social networks with her beach look and wearing natural. This Saturday morning the beautiful actress said good morning to her millions of fans in Instagram and he did it with a couple of photos in which he boasted a modern black bikini which raised the temperature.

The protagonist of the Netflix series “Mother there are only two” and the movie “War of Likes” where she shares credits with Regina Blandón, has been imposing fashion for years with her elegant, modern and sophisticated style, ideal for mature women, who like her spend over 40 and want to look amazing.

always showing his natural beauty, well Palette She is one of the celebrities who does not hesitate to show off without filters or makeup. At 43 years old and more than 30 since her debut as an actress, in the children’s soap opera “Carousel”, she has positioned herself as one of the favorites on television, movies and now social networks.

Ludwika Paleta boasts a great body in a bikini

It was this Saturday morning when Ludwika was seen from a luxurious resort in Ixtapa, in the state of Guerrero, from where he shared a couple of photos in which she shines posing with a coquettish black bikini looka set with which he was able to confirm that at more than 40 he has a great twenty-year-old body.

Ludwika stole glances in networks. Photo: Screenshot

“Good morning”, wrote in the publication that the beautiful actress and mother of three children accompanied with a sun emoji; her eldest son Nicolás Haza, the result of her relationship with the actor Plutarco Haza, and the twins Bárbara and Sebastián, whom she had in her second marriage with the businessman Emiliano Salinas.

Although so far Ludwika He has not disclosed whether he is on a business or pleasure trip as on other occasions, he has already caused a furor among his millions of fans on Instagram, a platform where he has 3.7 million followers, and on which he constantly shares details of his life.

In the images that the actress, originally from Poland, shared with her fans, she can be seen recharged in a hammock and with the sea in the background. wearing a black tone bikiniwith which she showed her curvaceous figure, a look for which she received more than 40,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments just an hour after publication.

The actress showed off a great body. Photo: IG ludwika_paleta

KEEP READING:

Ludwika Paleta gives a style chair with the color of the season and rejuvenates: PHOTO

Ludwika Palette: 5 ideal looks to look like a queen this spring 2022 | PHOTOS