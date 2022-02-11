Al Pacino, 81 years old and the desire to continue living to the rhythm of music



Al Pacino turns 82: the films and jokes that have made him a legend

There are actors, characters who have become symbols of cinema and a point of reference for entire generations of performers, who retain, despite their age and the passage of time, all their charm and their size.

I think about Anthony Hopkins, who at 84 years of age, continues to act wonderfully and teach the world that talent does not get lost over the years, on the contrary it strengthens. I think of that force of nature that it is Clint Eastwoodwho at 92 on May 22, 2022, directed, starred and produced a new film last year.

And I think of symbolic actors of a generation, since Robert De Niro to Jack Nicholson to Al Pacino, which accumulate wrinkles and charm. Continuing to see them work, act, with the same passion and the same commitment as when they were 30 years ago is good for the eyes and for the heart. Living example that there is no age, a dividing line beyond which you become old and end up on the bench.

Recently Al Pacino said in an interview: “Age is just a numberit all depends on where your life takes you, on how you behave, especially when you are dealing with fame, something you have to deal with. I don’t feel old, I do not know how I feel. Of course, as long as I have an appetite I intend to continue working “.

The appetite, the will to live, to taste every single bite of life, are the secret of these wonderful men who remind us every day, with their example, that you can be young even at 80, 90 years.

And see Al Pacino, jog the streets of Los Angeles, dancing to the rhythm of the music of his headphones, is a wonderful hymn to life and the desire to continue always move in rhythm.