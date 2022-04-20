Al Pacino finds love in producer 53 years younger than him

Actor Al Pacino, 81, found love with film producer Noor Alfallah, 28.

According to media such as Page Six, the Hollywood star began dating Alfallah during the pandemic and now they have been seen dining at restaurants in Los Angeles.

The producer also had an affair in 2017 with rocker Mick Jagger, who was 74 years old at the time, but they ended after a year of relationship. Then, in 2018, Alfallah won the heart of billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, whose romance ended just days before she started seeing him with Pacino.

The 53-year difference between the actor and the producer is not a problem, according to a source consulted by Page Six. Hola magazine published her statements about her relationship with Jagger a long time ago. “Our ages don’t matter to me. The heart does not know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, it was a happy time for me,” Alfallah said at the time.

She holds the position of vice president of Lynda Obst Productions, a production house that emphasizes its work in productions led by women. Among them she has produced How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days She grew up in Beverly Hills and studied at the UCLA Film School. She is the oldest of four siblings, children of a Kuwaiti father and an American mother.