Al Pacino has an affair with an ex-partner of Mick Jagger

Al Pacino, 81, surprised the entertainment world by appearing with his new love, Noor Alfallah, 28, who was a partner of Mick Jagger.

As confirmed by the American media Page Six, the couple had been dating for some time and was photographed after a dinner with friends, including Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor posted a picture on Instagram of him where the brand new couple is seen.

As published by Page Six, the protagonist of The Godfather has been dating Alfallah for quite some time. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, which is why she was with Mick Jagger for a while and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen,” a source close to the couple said.

“She has been with Al Pacino for some time and they get along very well. The age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than his father. She moves with wealthy people from high society and comes from a family with money, “said the informant.

The young American is a descendant of a high net worth family from the United States with Kuwaiti ancestry. From an early age, she was drawn to film and she forged a career in film production after graduating from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television.

According to La Nación, her profession related her to the main figures of the show and at the age of 22 she was in a relationship with Mick Jagger. However, after her love affair with The Rolling Stones singer, she Alfallah she had another affair with billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

After these breakups, the producer moved and lived for a few months in the mansion that Clint Eastwood, 92, has in Los Angeles. As soon as the rumors of an affair with the director of Gran Torino surfaced, Noor was in charge of repeatedly clarifying that the emblematic film director is a friend of his family and gave him lodging at a difficult time in his life.

But, beyond his love life, Alfallah built a successful professional career. She is Vice President of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, where she worked on several feature films. In addition, as reported by Deadline in 2021, she, along with her sister Remi Alfallah, worked on some capsule productions with the president of Imagine Entertainment, Brian Grazer.