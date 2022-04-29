Entertainment

Al Pacino introduced his new girlfriend 54 years younger than him and ex of a famous singer

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

They say that for love there is no age and Al Pacino he took it very seriously… day of his 82nd birthdaythe actor was seen with Noor Alfallahhis new girlfriend 54 years younger than him.

Al Pacino with his new girlfriend

The 28 year old She is a producer and the daughter of a Kuwaiti father and an American mother. She, along with her three brothers, grew up in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and studied at the UCLA School of Film and Television. She is currently vice president of Lynda Obst Productions in Sony and is developing two feature films with the production company.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

all about your possible engagement

1 min ago

The Sixers qualified, Drake swings a smashing prono to Joel Embiid!

4 mins ago

Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question and Johnny Depp couldn’t contain his reaction

14 mins ago

“It will be a pride”: Itatí Cantoral will give life to Laura Bozzo in the Peruvian series

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button