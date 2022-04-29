Al Pacino introduced his new girlfriend 54 years younger than him and ex of a famous singer

They say that for love there is no age and Al Pacino he took it very seriously… day of his 82nd birthdaythe actor was seen with Noor Alfallahhis new girlfriend 54 years younger than him.

Al Pacino with his new girlfriend

The 28 year old She is a producer and the daughter of a Kuwaiti father and an American mother. She, along with her three brothers, grew up in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and studied at the UCLA School of Film and Television. She is currently vice president of Lynda Obst Productions in Sony and is developing two feature films with the production company.

Noor rose to fame in 2017 when, with only 22 years, She was the girlfriend of the leader of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger (which by then had 74 years). After a little less than a year, they separated and she started dating him. billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruena relationship that did not prosper either.

Noor was Mick Jagger’s girlfriend

According to a source close to the couple quoted by Page Sixwho released the first images of the couple, the age difference between the actor and the Kuwaiti-American film producer “doesn’t seem to be a problem”, even though the performer is “older than Noor’s father”. “Most of the time she dates very rich older men,” the source added.

In parting ways with Jagger, Alfallah was blunt in speaking about the issue that the source emphasizes, the age gap., words that could easily describe how you feel about your current relationship. “Our ages didn’t matter to me. The heart does not know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship and it was a happy moment for me,” he said at the time.

