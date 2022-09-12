Al Qaeda publishes a book with details about the planning of the 9/11 attacks

The terrorist organization Al Qaeda has published this Sunday a book written by a leader of the group with details about the preparation of the attacks of September 11, 2001 against the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on the 21st anniversary of this action.

The text of 250 pages It would be the work of Abu Mohamed al Masri, a senior official of the jihadist organization who died in 2020 in Iran. Al Masri relates that the attacks began to be prepared when they managed to settle in Afghanistan, in 1996, and that they sought to drag the United States into a long war of attrition.

The idea arose when an Egyptian pilot planned to crash a civil plane with thousands of liters of fuel into “an important and symbolic American building”, explains the book, now published by the communication section of Al Qaeda, As Sahab.

Thus, some militiamen underwent special combat training in 1998 and then enrolled in flight schools around the world.

Finally, on September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda militiamen hijacked four civilian planes in different parts of the United States.

Two of them crashed into each of the Twin Towers in New York, another crashed into the Pentagon, headquarters of the Department of Defense, and the last one crashed in Pennsylvania after the passengers subdued the hijackers to prevent a new attack. .

These attacks triggered the invasion of Afghanistan, and what the United States has called the “war on terror.” Al Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden was killed in a US military operation in Pakistan in 2011 and his successor Ayman al Zawahiri was killed on July 31 in a US drone strike in Kabul, the Afghan capital.