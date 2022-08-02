News

Al Qaeda: who was Ayman al Zawahiri, Bin Laden’s right-hand man whom the CIA killed in a special operation in Afghanistan

Al Zawahiri has been al Qaeda’s most prominent spokesman and ideologue.

The United States killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al Qaeda, last Sunday in a drone attack in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, coordinated by the CIA.

Al Zawahiri, originally from Egypt, co-planned the S-11 attacks with Osama bin Laden, and was one of the United States’ “most wanted terrorists.”

“Justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more,” US President Joe Biden said in a televised address on Monday.

President Biden claimed that al Zawahiri had “traced the path of murder and violence against American citizens.”

