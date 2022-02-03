al Quraishi, head of Isis who died in a US raid in Syria- Corriere.it

The announcement of the president of the United States: Abu Ibrahim al Quraishi killed. The leader of the Islamic State killed in a night raid in Syria. Biden: We’ve made the world safer

Thanks to the courage and skills of our Armed Forces, we removed the leader of ISIS from the battlefield.

Biden – in a statement – explained that he had given the green light to the attack to protect the American people and our allies – and to make the world safer. A speech by the US president is expected on Thursday.

The United States announced the death, in a night raid in Syria, of the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al Quraishi. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said all members of the Special Forces engaged in the raid are safe.

According to sources of the US administration, cited by the New York Times, the leader of the Caliphate would have blown himself up: that explosion would have killed the members of his family.

In the past few hours, news had spread of a US special forces incursion into northern Syria: a massive operation that resulted in the death of 13 people, including six minors and four women.

The assault started in the night with the use of helicopters. US commandos surrounded a house in the locality of Atmeh, region of Idlib, known for the presence of jihadists.

The military called on people barricaded in a house to surrender but, after a couple of hours, those inside would open fire using rifles and grenade launchers. The battle continued intense and ended with an explosion that devastated the building. There were agitated phases, with a helicopter forced to make an emergency landing. The aircraft – according to the New York Times – it had a breakdown and they were forced to destroy it on the ground. Narration that could hide another thesis, that of damage suffered by the enemy’s shots.

It was initially thought that the target was a Qaedist exponent but later the name of al Quraishi, a shadowy figure who took over from Abu Bakr al Baghadi on October 31, 2019, also liquidated by a raid in a village about thirty kilometers away.

In the past there have been other aerial operations in the area with the use of special weapons – such as ninja missiles – to reduce collateral damage and Osama’s men were in the sights.

The high number of civilians killed – including children – brings to mind what happened in Kabul after the massacre of the airport carried out by the Islamic State. An American raid destroyed an Afghan family, a tragic mistake: they thought they had identified the terrorist cell involved in the attack and instead they were mere inhabitants. The high price of any conflict.

The movement therefore loses its leadership in the days following a spectacular offensive in Syria (ten days of assault on a prison) and the signs of a great revival in Iraq. A confirmation of his resistance and ability to overcome difficult phases. Followers of the Caliphate continue to pose a threat on many fronts, from the Sahel to Afghanistan.