Al-Rihla It will be the official ball of the Qatar World Cup 2022a ball that according to the manufacturers “it moves through the air faster than any other ball in the history of the tournament”.

Al Rihla will be the official ball of the 2022 Qatar World Cup EFE

Al Rihla is inspired by Qatar’s culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag.

“Carefully designed from data collection and rigorous testing carried out in Adidas laboratories, in wind tunnels and on the pitch – where it has also been put to the test by footballers themselves – the Al Rihla offers optimal degrees of precision and reliability on the field, due in part to the innovative shape of its panels and new surface textures,” FIFA details in a statement.

The ball has the following outstanding features:

CRT-CORE: the heart of the spherical. Provides speed, accuracy and consistency in the most intense matches, while maintaining maximum form, air and rebound accuracy.

SPEEDSHELL: A textured polyurethane leather with an innovative 20-panel shape that improves the ball’s accuracy, stability and rotation in the air thanks to macro- and micro-textures, as well as the counter-relief of the surface.

“Football is getting faster and faster, and as the speed increases, precision and stability in the air become extremely important,” said Franziska Löffelmann, director of football design, graphics and equipment at the manufacturer.

The ball is the first World Cup ball made exclusively with water-based inks and glues.

The first public appearance of Al Rihla will be attended by former players such as Iker Casillas, Kaká, Farah Jefry and Nouf Al Anziwho will be joined by a diverse group of young talent, including some promising footballers from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as new generations of players from the Aspire Academy in Doha.

Later Al Rihla will travel to ten cities around the world including Dubai, Tokyo, Mexico City and New York.