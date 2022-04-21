Alaba is injured six days before the duel against Manchester City in the Champions League

2022-04-20

bad news in the real Madrid. One of his figures was injured in Wednesday’s game against Osasuna by the date 33 of the Spain Leagueis about David Praise.

The Whites’ defender only played the first half, because in the final part of it he fell to the ground due to a muscle problem.

His companions immediately came to assist him. Praise he stood up and walked off the pitch at the end of the first half. It should be mentioned that he opened the scoring against Osasuna thanks to an assist from Benzema.

According to the Spanish press, the Austrian suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh and is awaiting the official statement from the real Madrid.

There is a lot of concern in real Madridas they are only six days away from the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League before him Manchester City by Pep Guardiola.