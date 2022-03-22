Alaba, one of those mentioned in Real Madrid, breaks the silence after the Barcelona win

2022-03-21

After the hard blow they received in the classic against Barcelona, David Alaba He has spoken on social networks about what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The defender of Real Madrid was one of the players in the 4-0 thrashing in the classic Spanish and has not hesitated to show his face this Monday on his social networks.

“Last night it hurt. Losses are part of football, but this one is difficult to accept. It was a big disappointment for us and I’m very sorry for all the madridistas. We are disappointed with our performance yesterday and all we can do after the international break is step up and work much harder to make up for it and continue to play the season as we have. Go Madrid! Until the end!” wrote the Austrian defender, David Alabaon his Twitter account.