Alaba, practically discarded; Jovic trains with the group

the austrian David Alaba is practically ruled out for the duel of lap from semifinals of the Champions League that he real Madrid dispute on Wednesday against Manchester Cityfor his injury in the adductor that prevents him from training with the rest of his teammates two days before the match.

In the absence of training, sources of real Madrid inform Efe that despite the fact that the evolution of the muscular injury of Praise is positive, the defender will not arrive in time to play on Wednesday against Manchester City. This Monday he did not step on the grass and was tested inside the facilities, making it “almost impossible” for him to be at the Santiago Bernabéu.

David Alaba is practically ruled out for Real Madrid's semi-final second leg against City.



The Welshman Gareth Bale, who was treated at the sports city for his dorsal problem and will not be available, will also not be able to be summoned by Carlo Ancelotti. The Belgian Eden Hazard completes the infirmary from which Luka Jovic comes out. The Serbian returned to group dynamics and completed training with his teammates normally.

After a soft Sunday after the celebration of LaLiga won on Saturday, Ancelotti increased the intensity of work on some players who are already focused on the search for the European comeback to achieve the desired pass to the final in Paris.

The morning training began with warm-up work on the pitch and pressing and possession exercises. According to the club’s website, Ancelotti influenced tactical aspects to be corrected, mistakes that were made at the Etihad Stadium and that cost four goals. He also worked on the attacking phase to reinforce what was good in the first leg, which ended with a brace from Karim Benzema and a goal from Vinícius Junior.

The session closed with games in reduced dimensions played at high intensity thanks to the physical freshness of the Madrid squad after the rotations of their coach. It was the penultimate session before the game, in which ‘Carletto’ began to define the keys to the second leg, such as the system to use with the doubt of whether he would repeat the 4-3-3 from the first leg, with which he conceded two goals in the first ten minutes, or he will reinforce the midfield with one more member to play with 4-4-2 and that Fede Valverde be chosen as the starter to the detriment of Rodrygo.