Alabama passes a law that criminalizes gender transition in minors

Washington – The Lower House of the state of Alabama, controlled by the Republicans, approved this Thursday a law that criminalizes gender transition in minors and prepares to give the green light to other measures that restrict the rights of young LGTBQI.

The approved law, which needs the signature of Governor Kay Ivey to enter into force, makes it a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison to provide medical services such as hormonal treatments, puberty blockers and sex change surgeries to minors. of 18 years.

If it goes into effect, Alabama would become the third state to block access to gender transition treatment for minors, after Arkansas and Tennessee, and the first state to criminalize it.

State representatives have yet another law pending, similar to the controversial “Don’t say gay” in Florida, which prohibits teachers from talking about sexuality and gender identity in the classroom, and which also bans trans students from the bathroom corresponding to the gender with which they identify.

Both regulations follow in the wake of a series of transphobic measures approved or proposed in Republican-controlled states in the United States, which in recent months are also restricting the rights of women with almost total vetoes of abortion, led by Texas and Arizona..

The White House criticized today that Republican lawmakers “attack vulnerable trans children for purely political reasons” instead of focusing on issues such as the economy, COVID-19 or mental health, presidential spokeswoman Jen said at a press conference. Psaki.

“All of this raises an important question: what are these policies trying to solve? LGBTQI+ people cannot be deleted or sent back to a closet. Children in the country should be allowed to be who they are without the threat of their parents or doctors going to jail for helping and loving them.” he added.

Several organizations in defense of civil rights and the LGTBQI community attacked the law approved today in Alabama, including the ACLU (Civil Liberties Union) and Lambda Legal, which announced that they will go to court if it goes into effect.