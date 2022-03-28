Alacrán Berchelt fell by technical knockout against Jeremia Nakathila

The Mexican was dominated in eight rounds and could not get out of his corner in his presentation at 135 pounds

the debut of Miguel ‘Scorpion’ Berchelt at 135 pounds it did not turn out as the Mexican expected.

Jeremia Nakathila dominated for six rounds Berchelteven dropping him to the canvas in the third round with a jab en route to an upset victory by technical knockout about him Scorpion.

The fifth round was the best for the Mexican, who seemed to hurt the African with his left blows to the body and face, but the Namibian fighter weathered the storm and continued to punish Berchelt.

The sixth round was more of the same for Berchelttaking hits repeatedly, forcing referee Russell Mora to closely follow the Mexican, who lost his mouthguard and was sent to his corner in poor condition to put it back on.

At the end of the assault, while being attended by his corner, Mora approached Berchelt and decided to stop the combat, decreeing the triumph by technical knockout for Nakathila.

“Surprised, I was ready to continue, I’m a Mexican warrior, the referee I don’t know why he stopped her [la pelea]I wanted to continue, but he is the highest authority and I have to respect him”, declared Berchelt after the fight. “I felt good, as long as there is time and a chance to win, I have the power to change the fight in one blow, but you have to respect the referee who made the decision to stop the fight.”

This was the first fight Berchelt since he fell with a dramatic knockout against Óscar Valdez in February 2021, when he lost the World Boxing Council Super Featherweight title.

Although it is the first time in the career of Berchelt losing consecutive fights, the Scorpion he only thinks about recovering to return to the ring.

“Get up, I’m going to rest first,” he said. Berchelt when asked about what was next for him. “The great champions are not the ones who always win, they are the ones who fall and get up, I will come back stronger.”

With this loss, Berchelt stalled at 37-3 with all of his losses coming by knockout, while Nakathila he improved his record to 24-2.