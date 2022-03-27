Alacrán Berchelt lost by TKO against Namibian Jeremia Nakathila

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.26.2022 22:02:37





Miguel “Scorpion” Berchelt lost by technical knockout to the namibian Jeremia Nakathilain a lightweight fight that lasted for six rounds and ended after the man from Cancun he looked exorbitant after receiving a powerful right hand that even took out his mouth.

The Mexican approached his lost corner, without his legs respondingwhich led the doctor of the Nevada Technical Commission to recommend the end of the fight, something that finally happened, so it no longer went out to the seventh episode after referee Russell Mora stopped the match.

And it was a just result for a Berchelt that looked far from an ideal versionsince he was hard in his movements and unable to keep a guard, a performance that was used by the African to impose conditions from the beginning.

Nakathila’s performance was so good that he left the ring without being hurtcontrary to a Scorpion that if anything he won the fifth episodealthough more because of the tiredness that his rival was beginning to show than because of a good performance.

Inclusive, he went to the canvas in the third round after receiving a couple of jabssomething that led to think that the knockout could come at any time.

The fifth episode was the best for the man from Cancun, who managed to hit African that made him lose controll, to start a fight in which either of them could lose the match if an interesting combination presented itself, something that was given to the Namibian to win.