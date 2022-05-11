Aladdin 2: Dwayne Johnson set to replace Will Smith?

Since his slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars, several studios have questioned their plans with Will Smith. Which could also be the case for Disney. The firm with big ears could have chosen to replace the actor with Dwayne Johnson in the sequel to “Aladdin”.

Dwayne Johnson in talks for Aladdin 2

In recent years, Disney has made a habit of releasing numerous live-action reboots of its animated classics. Among them, Guy Ritchie unveiled in 2019 his own version ofAladdin. And the feature film was a hit in theaters. To the point of exceeding the threshold of one billion dollars in revenue. Always ready to capitalize on the success of its films, Disney did not take long to start work a sequel to Ritchie’s feature film. Since, Aladdin 2 continues to prepare behind the scenes.

Aladdin ©Disney

And if the news on the project are quite rare, we now learn that Dwayne Johnson is in negotiations to play a role in it. At least that’s what the site says. Giant Freakin Robot, which has unveiled several Disney movie exclusives in recent months. Johnson could therefore work again with the firm with big ears, with whom he has already collaborated several times in the past, in particular for one of his latest films, Jungle Cruise.

Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) – Jungle Cruise ©Disney

Is Disney about to fire Will Smith? ?

And since the announcement of Giant Freakin Robota rumor about the possibility that Dwayne Johnson is hired to replace Will Smith comes back insistently. As a reminder, the career of the latter is threatened since his slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars. Several of his projects have been put on hold. The studios don’t want to take any risks with his current image, and want to avoid associating their name with his. So Disney might have decided to fire Smith fromAladdin 2. Which would mean that Johnson could return to his role as the Genie.

The Genius (Will Smith) – Aladdin ©Disney

But Smith’s replacement with Johnson remains speculation at this time. Disney could simply have decided to hire the latter for a different role. We should learn more about this in the coming weeks. As for the film itself, it will be necessary to be patient before being able to discover it. Guy Ritchie will take care of many other projects for the next few months. Aladdin 2 should therefore not be released before 2025.