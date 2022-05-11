Aladdin 2: Will Smith replaced by Dwayne Johnson in the role of the genius? – Cinema news

Dwayne Johnson in the Aladdin sequel? According to the latest rumors, the actor is in talks with Disney for a role still kept secret.





Released in our theaters in May 2019, Aladdin by Guy Ritchie was a real success at the international box office with more than 1 billion dollars in revenue. As early as August 2019, Disney announced that a sequel to the live film adapted from the animation classic would see the light of day.

If Mena Massoud, who embodies the hero, and Naomi Scott, the interpreter of Princess Jasmine, will be back, the presence of Will Smith in the role of the genius is however no longer assured.

Following the slap that the actor gave to Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony which took place on March 28, Will Smith saw his development projects put on hold: Bad Boys 4, Fast and Loose, the sequel to the sci-fi film Bright… According to the latest rumors, the actor could be replaced by Disney in the role of the genie in Aladdin 2.

According to the website Giant Freakin RobotDwayne Johnson is reportedly in talks to join the Aladdin sequel. It is still unclear what role it is precisely but given the build of the actor, a role of genius would be more than likely. The comedian has previously worked with Disney on Moana and Jungle Cruise and has a good relationship with the studio.

As a reminder, at the end of the first feature film, the genius is freed by Aladdin and becomes human. The narrative arc of the latter can therefore quite end like this since the lamp is now the habitat of Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) whose last wish was to be the most powerful genius on Earth.

Dwayne Johnson could be a new genius who has come to lend a hand to Aladdin and Jasmine in order to fight Jafar. But this is only speculation for the moment.



Aladdin 2 should be an original story. The studio having announced that it will most likely not be an adaptation of Return of Jafar, the sequel to the film by John Musker and Ron Clements, released directly on video in 1994. Everything is therefore possible.

For the moment Dwayne Johnson has a more than busy schedule since the actor has just left in reshoots for the DC film Black Adam supposed to be released on October 19, must shoot the 2 sequels to the Netflix action film Red Notice as well as in the sequel to the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.