Aladdin was released in theaters on November 25, 1992: success and controversies

The November 25, 1992, in the United States, an animated film makes its appearance on the big screen that is soon on everyone’s lips: hilarious, romantic, exotic, but also controversial in some respects, Aladdin becomes the 31st film Disney three are the most acclaimed and discussed ever, although it is clear that over time it has been success that prevails over controversy. In fact today Aladdin blows out 29 candles and in the wake of his cinematic triumph can also boast two sequels and a recently released live action. Riding the warm easterly winds aboard a flying carpet, we take you through the history of Aladdin and curiosities about its production and distribution.

The Thousand and One Nights and the tale of a thief

Her exotic settings, the oriental-like musical notes, a history full of magic that mixes romance And unforgettable gags, Aladdin is a Disney classic that has become a cult by innovating the typical stylistic features of the animation house with creative languages ​​and irresistible characters. Walt Disney Studios drew inspiration for their animated film from a story dating back to the 10th century AD: Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, belonging to the collection of short stories The Thousand and One Nights. However, although it is among the most famous narratives of the book, it seems that it was not present in the original version of the latter but was translated and inserted in 1710 by the French orientalist. Antoine Galland.

Within the story of Aladdin, we find all the main ingredients of the plot that we know: the seemingly insignificant young man who is deceived by one sorcerer to get the infamous magic lamp; the Genius (jinn) that lives within the latter and that, once evoked, can fulfill any desire; a beautiful princess to conquer and the resourcefulness of the young protagonist in turning the powers of the Genius in his favor for this purpose. In the‘Aladdin by Disney they are contextualized in a more streamlined plot, with a more character playful and addicting, in which the love story between Aladdin and the princess undoubtedly prevails Jasmine. The idea for an animated film containing all this starts in 1988 from the same Howard Ashman author of numerous musical texts for Disney films, which also in this case puts on the plate a musical re-adaptation of Aladdin in the form of an animated film. The screenplay is then written initially by the directors Ron Clements And John Musker, who propose it to what at the time is the president of Walt Disney Studios, that is Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Production of Aladdin

It is not immediately a “yes” for the president, who agrees to start the project only after a rewrite of the script by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio. The first draft by Clements and Musker foresaw the presence of the Aladdin’s mother, complete with a piece of music she interpreted, while the characters of Aladdin and Jasmine were less strong and enterprising: they were therefore given a more energetic and “raw” character (like that “Rough diamond”That Aladdin represents, a person only apparently ordinary, but who in reality hides a surprising potential).

Also, to inspire Aladdin, he is not alone Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, but also the 1940 film The Baghdad Thief, which pushes the authors to give the protagonist the identity of a daring thief. Then it’s time to move on to drawings and animations. For the former, the Studios rely on the caricaturist Al Hirschfeld, which outlines the two main protagonists taking a cue from the appearance of two movie stars: Tom Cruise for Aladdin e Jennifer Connelly for Jasmine. In particular it seeks to portray Aladdin as a good-looking young man, although in the initial drafts he was a boy of only thirteen, but also his personality is refined to be that of a man bold, self-confident and ready for anything: a prince quite different from his predecessors that Disney had brought to life! For the figure of the Genius, Ron Clements and John Musker instead propose that reference be made to another well-known actor who at that time is also quite sought after in Hollywood: Robin Williams, who is asked, among other things, to voice the character who embodies his spirit.

The scenarios are instead made by Rasoul Azadani, benefited by the images of his native country, Isfahan in Iran, while the animations are entrusted to a different artist for each character, if the use of technology is not counted CAPS to use CGI in certain sequences (such as the entrance to the Cave of Wonders). The computer comes to the aid of the authors, with pioneering impulses that before then had been used for The beauty and the Beast, also for the coloring of the drawings, which thus present vivid and brilliant colors, distinguished in lighter shades for the “positive” characters and in darker shades for the “negative” ones. Finally, the beautiful music is composed by Alan Menken, while the lyrics, initially created by the brilliant and prolific Howard Ashman, are completed by Tim Rice to replace the seriously ill colleague.

The success, the proceeds …

The Disney animated film directed by Clements and Musker tells of Aladdin, young thief that wanders with agility and promptness through the streets of Agrabah in the company of his trusty little monkey Abu, stealing for a living. During his petty thefts he meets the beautiful princess Jasmine, daughter of Sultan, who is deeply impressed by the young man. However, captured by the palace guards, Aladdin is approached in the dungeons by the evil Vizier of the Sultan, Jafar, who entrusts him with a task in exchange for countless riches: to recover one lamp located in the meanders of the Cave of Wonders. A mission that turns out to be more difficult than expected for Aladdin, but which ultimately leads him to make a new acquaintance: by rubbing the lamp, a bizarre Genius able to fulfill three wishes expressed by those who evoked it. For Aladdin it is the beginning of a new adventure.

Aladdin lands in US theaters aboard his magic carpet on November 25, 1992, grossing approximately 217 million dollars at home and around 504 million dollars in the rest of the world, against a budget of 28 million. These results rank the film as the highest-grossing film in 1992 and the highest-earning animated film in film history, until it is surpassed in 1994 by The Lion King. Until 2010, however, Aladdin holds the record in second place as an animated title to have achieved the highest grossing at the worldwide box office. A deserved success, thanks to its well packaged mix of music, animations and gags.

It is these latter, probably, to initial the real signature of Aladdin. They are mainly staged by the figure of Genius, custom built to adhere to that of Robin Williams. The authors were strongly inspired by the famous actor in giving a sparkling personality to the Disney character and did not hesitate to ask Williams to lend his voice to bring him to life. In reality, Clements and Musker are not entirely sure that Robin Williams will accept the job at this stage and draw up a list of names of backup to whom to possibly entrust the role: Eddie Murphy, John Goodman, Steve Martin and John Candy, among others. Williams accepts, however, giving the Genius of the lamp the crackling interpretation that we all know today and that still makes us so much fun today, especially playing. on improvisation.

… And disputes

Perhaps not everyone knows in fact that most of the hilarious jokes of the Genius are the result of Robin Williams’ skills in knowing how to improvise. At the end of the work, the authors found themselves well in their hands 16 hours of recordings in which the famous comedian gives his best in improvising and imitating even the most disparate characters, such as Groucho Marx, Arsenio Hall, Peter Lorre, Robert De Niro or Jack Nicholson. An astronomical work, which has resulted in the figure of this “genius genius”, the true protagonist of the film. Williams, however, places conditions on his engagement: accepted the role above all to entertain his children, the actor signs a contract that guarantees him the minimum salary dictated by the SAG (Screen Actor Guild), as long as his name and voice are used only for the film e not for promotional purposes. Williams himself stated in an interview that he does not want to be part of the mere sale of items.

An agreement that Disney doesn’t respect, leading the actor to leave the studios for several years. Robin Williams states about this conflict that the production “has crossed the lineAnd refuses to lend his voice again for the dubbing of the Genius in sequel from Aladdin titled Return of Jafar, from 1994, where the character is dubbed this time by Dan Castellaneta (historical entry of Homer Simpson). Williams, having resolved the dispute with Disney, will return to the role only a few years later, in 1996, with the production of the new sequel. Aladdin and the King of Thieves. However, the comedian is not the only one to raise questions regarding Aladdin. At the release of the film, in fact, the Arab community blame the Disney animated film of racism. There American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee accusation Aladdin to portray the Arab people as composed of rude and criminal individuals, giving their reasons on the representation of secondary characters and on the opening piece of the film, The Nights of the East. Disney then takes action by modifying the text:

Where they cut off your ear if they don’t like your face It’s barbaric, but, hey, it’s home

In this version:

Where it’s flat and immense and the heat is intense It’s barbaric, but, hey, it’s home

Easter eggs and other curiosities

Funny, charming, romantic, the Disney animated film Aladdin it has conquered young and old and, despite the passage of time, it has not lost its own verve in the years. To underline its success, two animated sequels and a live action directed by Guy Ritchie in 2019, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari. A little curiosity about the film: the dubbing of the Sultan was entrusted to Gigi Proietti, that is the same actor who in theAladdin of 1992 dubbed the Genius.

A classic among the classics, and as such the numerous ones could not be missing easter eggs which, as per Disney tradition, peek out between one sequence and another. For example, on a stack of figurines, you can see the Beast of the film The beauty and the Beast, released in theaters a year before Aladdin; the Genius at a certain point transforms his own head into that of Pinocchio; and the same genius always finds the crab in a book Sebastian de The little Mermaid.

The two directors Ron Clements and John Musker also act as partners extras in the animated feature film, like two characters mixed in the crowd visible for a few seconds in front of Aladdin. The outfit sported by the Genius while wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a weird Goofy hat, it is also a reference to Robin Williams himself, dressed in the same way in the film Back To Neverland. And if anyone hadn’t noticed, the peddler who at the beginning of the film tries to offer us his wares, is the Genius in disguise. Finally, the appearance of Jafar and the Sultan was drawn on the basis of the characters present in it The Baghdad Thief: impossible not to notice the similarities!