Alaïa arrives at the “The House of the Famous”

Without a doubt, technology shortens distances. An example of the above was experienced today by some participants from “The House of the Famous”who received messages recorded by their children on the occasion of the Father’s Day.

Tony Costa, Osvaldo Rios Y John Vidal they were able to enjoy the words of their offspring through the television located in the living room of the mansion. In the meantime, Daniella Navarro, Salvador Zerboni, Niurka Marcos Y lewis mendoza They were at the special dinner for the week’s nominees.

Alaïa Costa López, the daughter of the Puerto Rican presenter Adamari Lopez and Costa, who is currently participating in the competition of Telemundo, was the first to start the congratulations for the famous. The special moment also included the words of Natali, Juan’s daughter. Alessandro, Giuliano and Osvaldo Gabriel, Osvaldo’s sons, likewise praised their father.

“Hello how are you Daddy? Happy father’s day. Although you enjoy ‘The House of the Famous’ with your friends, I am supporting you and I am watching you, and I am in your heart all the time, although time passes quickly. Happy Father’s Day, I love you so much. Mommy, Lily, me and Aba, all your friends are supporting you to win ‘The House of the Famous’. I miss you, but I know you’re fine in there and I know you’re enjoying yourself. I love you very much, daddy ”, were the words of Costa López.

The surprise caused tears in the choreographer and the rest of the inhabitants.

“Hi daddy, I hope all is well. We three are super, duper proud of you. Never change for anyone. Much encouragement and success for you ”, were some of the words that Alessandro had for his father. “I admire your determination, your tenacity, your willpower …”, Giuliano, who is also the journalist’s son, said on his part. carmen dominique. Osvaldo Gabriel, for his part, expressed that nothing of what it is would have been possible without the presence of his father.