Alaïa arrives at the “The House of the Famous”
Without a doubt, technology shortens distances. An example of the above was experienced today by some participants from “The House of the Famous”who received messages recorded by their children on the occasion of the Father’s Day.
Tony Costa, Osvaldo Rios Y John Vidal they were able to enjoy the words of their offspring through the television located in the living room of the mansion. In the meantime, Daniella Navarro, Salvador Zerboni, Niurka Marcos Y lewis mendoza They were at the special dinner for the week’s nominees.
Alaïa Costa López, the daughter of the Puerto Rican presenter Adamari Lopez and Costa, who is currently participating in the competition of Telemundo, was the first to start the congratulations for the famous. The special moment also included the words of Natali, Juan’s daughter. Alessandro, Giuliano and Osvaldo Gabriel, Osvaldo’s sons, likewise praised their father.
“Hello how are you Daddy? Happy father’s day. Although you enjoy ‘The House of the Famous’ with your friends, I am supporting you and I am watching you, and I am in your heart all the time, although time passes quickly. Happy Father’s Day, I love you so much. Mommy, Lily, me and Aba, all your friends are supporting you to win ‘The House of the Famous’. I miss you, but I know you’re fine in there and I know you’re enjoying yourself. I love you very much, daddy ”, were the words of Costa López.
The surprise caused tears in the choreographer and the rest of the inhabitants.
“Hi daddy, I hope all is well. We three are super, duper proud of you. Never change for anyone. Much encouragement and success for you ”, were some of the words that Alessandro had for his father. “I admire your determination, your tenacity, your willpower …”, Giuliano, who is also the journalist’s son, said on his part. carmen dominique. Osvaldo Gabriel, for his part, expressed that nothing of what it is would have been possible without the presence of his father.
Laura Bozzo – Peruvian presenter and lawyer, known for her program -now defunct- “Laura en América”. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Ivonne Montero – Graduated from the Centro de Educación Artística, CEA de Televisa, she became famous for her character “Rosa” in the Mexican film “El tigre de Santa Julia”, starring Miguel Rodarte, and was recently seen in “Malverde El Patron Saint”, a series also from Telemundo. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Mayeli Alonso – Known as the ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera, she gained fame as the general manager of Town of Lashes, an online false eyelash store. She is also the brains behind the Pink Fashionista fashion blog. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Brenda Zambrano – Model and reality star known for appearing on the Mexican series “Acapulco Shore.” She debuted in the first episode of the second season in May 2015. She is also known for her huge presence on social media. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Nacho Casano – Actor and model from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Within his artistic career he has performed as a soap opera heartthrob in Mexican productions such as “A que no me dejas”, “Lying to live”, “New life”, “My husband has a family”, “What life stole from me” and “My XV”. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Salvador Zerboni – Mexican actor who has participated in major television series such as “La Reina del Sur”, “Copadocia” and “El pantera”. He had an affair with Ivonne Montero. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Juan Vidal – Model and actor of Mexican series and soap operas who has stood out in the middle of the show for his participation in “Vino el amor”, “My husband has a family”, “La pilot II” and “Single and with daughters”. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Niurka Marcos – Cuban Vedette, singer, dancer and actress. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Lewis Mendoza – Dominican personal trainer who became known last year for his participation in the reality show “Por amor o por dinero” on Telemundo. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Julia Gama – In 2014, she represented Brazil at Miss World and was among the 11 semifinalists. In 2020 she was named Miss Brazil by the organization due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she placed second in the international contest won by Mexican Andrea Meza. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
After rising to fame for her role as “Marielita Campos” on Univision’s telenovela “Passionate Heart,” she was cast as “Detective Olivia Kloster” on Telemundo’s “Dangerous Relationships.” (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Toni Costa – For several years he has participated in various television dance competitions in the United States, such as “Look who’s dancing,” where he has stood out as a dancer and mentor. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Natalia Alcocer – Host and actress known for her appearances on “La rosa de Guadalupe”, a Televisa program, and the “talk show” “Amordidas”, broadcast by Unicable. She has also participated in other “realities” such as “Big Brother”. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Osvaldo Ríos – Puerto Rican actor and singer, known for his roles in telenovelas such as “Kassandra”, “La viuda de negro” and “Abrázame very strong”. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Luis “El Potro” Caballero – He became known on “Acapulco Shore”, a reality show on MTV and Paramount Plus. He belonged to the “Leones” team in the second season of the “Guerreros” Mexico show. He is currently working on his recording material and has released several singles. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Eduardo Rodríguez – He worked for many years in telenovelas and consolidated his figure as a leading man thanks to his talent, friendliness and professionalism. Some of the most outstanding projects in which he participated were “You had to be you”, “El bienamado”, “Brave heart” and “Rubí”. (Telemundo) (Supplied)
Rafael Nieves – The man from Sonora has been part of projects like the movie “Casi 30” and the series “La pilot.” (Telemundo) (Supplied)