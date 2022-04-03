Alain Delon asks for euthanasia and writes a farewell message

Legendary French actor Alain Delon, 86, has asked to undergo assisted suicide and posted a farewell message.

The actor, who was one of the most beautiful men in the film industry in his golden age, asked his son Anthony to organize his euthanasia and accompany him in his final moments.

“He asked me to organize this, yes,” Anthony said in an interview with the media. RTL.

After the euthanasia request was made public, the actor himself spread a farewell message.

“I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me over the years and given me great support, I hope that future actors can find in me an example, not only in the workplace but in everyday life, between wins and losses. Thank you, Alain Delon,” he wrote.

Delon could be subjected to euthanasia because he lives in Switzerland, where this method is legal and the law requires a doctor to administer the dose of the deadly substance to the person.

In one of his last interviews in 2021, he spoke out in favor of assisted suicide.

“I am in favor of a dignified death. Firstly because I live in Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal, and also because I think it is the most logical and natural thing to do. A person has the right to leave in peace, without going through hospitals, injections and others. Getting old sucks and you can’t do anything about it.”

The interpreter of classics like The pool, the gatopardo, Full sun, The pool and Rocco and his brotherssuffered a double stroke in 2019 and has been recovering little by little, although he has to walk with a cane.

The actor confessed that he has already made a will so that his inheritance would not be lost.