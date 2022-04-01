Alain Delon asks to undergo assisted suicide and writes a farewell message

Alain Delon, the actor who was considered “the most beautiful man in the world”, does not want to live anymore and has asked to undergo assisted suicide, according to the Marca portal.

Anthony Delon, son of the 86-year-old French interpreter, said in an interview on the RTL network that his father had asked him for help to undergo assisted suicide and that he agreed to be by his side in his last moments: “Yes, it’s true , he asked me”.

Alain Delon could undergo assisted suicide, which is not legal in France, thanks to his residence in Switzerland.

Alain Delon’s farewell message after reporting his assisted suicide

“I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me over the years and given me great support, I hope that future actors can find in me an example not only in the workplace, but in everyday life, between victories and defeats. Thank you, Alain Delon,” Alain Delon shared in a statement after his son reported his intention to undergo assisted suicide.

Alain Delon: “Euthanasia is the most logical and natural”

“Euthanasia is the most logical and natural thing. From a certain age and moment, we have the right to quietly depart this world without the support of a hospital or life support devices,” Alain Delon said in an interview in 2021.

Alain Delon did not get over the death of his wife and suffered a double stroke

In 2019 Alain Delon, who has not gotten over the death of his wife Nathalie Delon (Francine Canovas) in 2021, suffered a double stroke in 2019.

When Nathalie Delon was very ill, she asked to undergo euthanasia, but she was unable to do so due to French law and ended up dying of pancreatic cancer.

Alain Delon, his best films

A phrase marked his life. “I have lived my roles, I have not acted,” said Alain Delon.

“In 1958 I did ‘La Piscina’ with Romy Schneider and in ’59 I was already known throughout the world thanks to ‘In full sun,'” Delon recounted.

Titles such as ‘Rocco and his brothers’ (1960), ‘The eclipse’ (1962) or ‘The leopard’ (1963), by Luchino Visconti, one of his most celebrated films, would follow.