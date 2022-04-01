Alain Delon calls for assisted suicide and publishes his farewell

The legendary actor Alain Delon announced that he made a drastic decision to submit to the suicide assisted. At 86 years old, and after having suffered two strokes in 2019, he asked his son Anthony to start the paperwork to fulfill his wish to end his life.

“He asked me to organize this, yes,” confirmed the artist’s scion for the French medium RTL. The Frenchman will die in Switzerland, a country where this method is legal, and the process will be carried out by a doctor as stipulated by law.

Delon spoke about the suicide attended one of his last interviews and was totally in favor of a person being able to die if they so wish: “I am in favor of a dignified death. First because I live in Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal, and also because I think it’s the most logical and natural thing to do. A person has the right to leave in peace, without going through hospitals, injections and so on. Getting old sucks and you can’t do anything about it.”

Added to his physical problems was an event that made Delon lose hope and the meaning of life: the death of his wife Nathalie in 2021. A fact that gave even more strength to the decision of not wanting to live anymore.

After the request to his son was made public, it was the protagonist of unforgettable films such as El gatopardo or La Piscina who shared a farewell letter to his audience for so many years.

Farewell message from Alain Delon

“I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me over the years and given me great support, I hope that future actors can find in me an example, not only in the workplace but in everyday life, between victories and defeats. Thank you, Alain Delon“, wrote.

A message not too long but very direct. In more than one interview he has confirmed his approval of euthanasia and the right of any person to die freely. With his wife suffering from pancreatic cancer, this approach was very present to avoid her suffering, but it did not happen.

The last appearance in the cinema was playing himself in ‘Toute Ressemblance’, a comedy by Michel Denisot that did not receive good reviews in France.