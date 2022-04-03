Alain Delon requests euthanasia and publishes a farewell message

Remembered for his participation in classic films of European cinema such as rocco and his brothers, The pool and the gatopardoactor Alain Delon, 86 years old, has decided to ask for euthanasia.

The iconic actor who worked on several films with directors such as Luchino Visconti suffered two strokes in 2019 and his deteriorating health led him to request euthanasia.

One of his sons, Anthony Delón, confirmed to a French media outlet that his father asked him to start the paperwork in Switzerland, the country where he is a citizen, although Delon was born in France.

Euthanasia is legal in Switzerland and is supervised by a doctor. In one of the last interviews given by the actor he had declared: «I am in favor of a dignified death. First, because I live in Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal, and also because I think it’s the most logical and natural thing to do. A person has the right to leave in peace, without going through hospitals, injections and so on. Getting old sucks and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Delon’s wife, Nathalie, passed away a year ago, in January 2021, from pancreatic cancer. Seeing her suffering was one of the reasons for the actor to make this decision, which is illegal in France.

The actor, who turned 86 in November, also sent a farewell message to his followers.

“I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me over the years and given me great support. I hope that future actors can find in me an example not only in the workplace, but in everyday life, between victories and defeats. Thanks. Alain Delon”.

