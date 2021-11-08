Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms, we have seen the awaited all-Italian action RPG in action

In development for quite some time now, and much anticipated by lovers of old-fashioned RPGs, we have seen Alaloth in action a much more unique game than it seems.

Working in the world of video games is the dream of many, who observe this ever-expanding environment with the innocence in the eyes that children have in front of what they don’t really know. The truth is quite different and it doesn’t take long to meet it: it is a frighteningly environment competitive and victim of all the distortions that plague other productive sectors. Indeed, considering that often those who work there do it because of a real passion, there is no shortage of realities where this strength is exploited as if it were a weakness. For divine charity, we do not want to discourage anyone interested in taking this path in the bud: healthy software houses are not lacking, as well as environments capable of offering real career opportunities and personal gratification; however, it is always necessary to warn those who approach development with ingenuity, because the traumatic backlash from “first experience” is very plausible, especially if you live in the Bel Paese. Yes, given that in Italy there are few real opportunities to make a living from video games, also because you have to deal with productions from all over the globe and this gives life to a natural selection very hard to which only a select few survive. Someone, however, in this vale of tears feels the same. We are talking specifically about a team called Gamera who managed to get noticed thanks to Alaloth: A game with a look that might be reminiscent of good old Black Isle RPGs from the good old days, but actually a long way from that structure. A long time has passed since the first announcement of the title, but now we have finally been able to see it in action properly, in the company of the director: Alberto Belli. Here’s what we found out during an hour long presentation.

Structure: This is not Baldur’s Gate Alaloth: a nice troll not exactly happy to see us As already mentioned a little while ago, Alaloth has attracted many for its stylistic proximity to the titles that made use of the ever-beloved Infinity Engine, however it would be a grave mistake to associate it with Baldur’s Gate and the like. Alberto Belli himself has explained to us several times how the main inspiration for the game came from Moonstone, an old classic for Amiga developed by Mindscape that saw four knights looking for a mysterious stone to bring back to Stonehenge. Alaloth does not propose that multiplayer structure again (also because nowadays it would be really difficult to modernize it in a sensible way) and instead tries to build around its bases, giving the player a fair amount of freedom to approach the completion of the countryside. Here, in fact, the primary objective is the recovery of four pieces of a powerful artifact, which if combined will allow you to open a “final area” where the main boss of the game is located: Alaloth precisely. While searching for these objects, three other champions roam the map completing quests and there is a real risk that they will arrive at the artifact before your alter ego if you do not meet them or do not move sufficiently calculated. Alaloth: There is always time to go to the tavern As you can well imagine, this is not a concept with a strictly natural management, however it is nothing short of original in today’s landscape, and would have enormous potential if proposed in a clever way. With procedural elements for example, or an elevated replayability related to instances that can only be completed in subsequent campaigns. The Gamera for their part seem to have chosen the second option, since i rival champions they are chosen at random – from a pool of predefined warriors with specific characterizations – and their behaviors can vary significantly from game to game. According to what we have been told, we could be faced with both quiet games – with champions more interested in wandering and completing missions than challenging Alaloth – and constant fights with fairly psychotic opponents, determined to obtain the artifacts as soon as possible. It will be very interesting to see to what extent this solution will prove to be successful, also because such a structure creates obstacles that are not very easy to overcome in terms of design. A very skilled player, for example, could run in search of artifacts ignoring any alternative content and complete the campaign in no time or, on the contrary, carry it on indefinitely by prevaricating and maintaining possession of an artifact until the completion of each quest. In all likelihood, the approach to the game will largely depend on the validity of the narrative and the world and the variety of missions available.

Gameplay: the art of the sword, not really the shield Alaloth: at the camps you can rest before a battle and you can talk to your companions The narrative background of the game should actually be quite solid: Chris Avellone worked on the texts and what he wrote seems to have been kept. Now, we are aware that he is a controversial character to date, but his skills as a writer have always been undeniable and it should still be a good base to start from (especially considering that the bulk of the story seems to be transmitted through written text. ). However, it is the combat mechanics that have teased us more than anything else, given that Alaloth seems to be a title focused mostly on them and it will be the quality of its system to make or undo the production of Gamera. The care taken in creating an elaborate game world and races with credible backgrounds is in fact undoubtedly important, yet if you consider the formula just discussed, it becomes evident that everything revolves around the battles and the level of challenge. An experience so adaptable to multiple approaches goes beautifully with a more “hardcore” line related to combat and would gain a lot from a difficulty level high supported by a gameplay sufficiently elaborate. Alaloth: in the main cities there is no shortage of quests and dialogues What we observed during the demo shown at least gave us hope: the positioning of the enemies in the maps seems absolutely sensible, with a good number of opponents that prevents you from shredding everything that walks without repositioning yourself properly or using your skills wisely. The animations in battle are more than decent and everything seems to respond properly (although the dodge seemed infinitely more useful than the parry with the shield, to the point of making the second seem practically negligible), while the powers available to the protagonist are extremely varied, and they range from classic paladin skills (cures and the like) to more devastating spells capable of evoking small earthquakes, passing through all kinds of other skills (even the use of walking corpses, very useful as meat for slaughter). All this choice, however, comes with some undeniable problems: it seems possible to abuse many skills due to the absence of a dedicated resource and therefore the aggressiveness of artificial intelligence could be very easy to exploit in your favor by constantly moving and using a certain powers burst. The only limitation to these abilities, then, is a cooldown that recharges only in battle (a choice that is not exactly intuitive in terms of design), easily circumvented precisely if you cunningly select the enemies to attract or keep at a long distance. . In addition, i companions AI-controlled – two can be selected per battle zone – seem to have serious behavioral problems at the moment, with a tendency to constantly use certain skills and some significant pathfinding problems (although some ” cheats “which have in all likelihood made their routines devalued, so it is plausible that this will not happen in the finished product). Overall, regulating these elements properly and offering bosses and series of fights of value without sacrificing the overall difficulty (which fortunately seems quite high from what we have seen), is at the moment the most important mission of the team, to offer a video game truly capable of standing out. from the mass. One of the most curious ideas related to the level of challenge, for example, is for us the inventory management at each death: If you do not return to the area where you are cracked before someone else passes by there you risk losing all your equipment, excluding the weapons chosen during character creation. Alaloth: at the beginning of the game it is possible to choose a “legacy weapon” that is never lost Not bad, in closing, the technical sector: Alaloth is clearly not a superproduction – and it has had a really troubled life cycle, with really terrible misfortunes happened to the team during production – yet the backgrounds seemed extremely well-finished, for an overall absolutely pleasing visual impact.

Alaloth is clearly a title with potential, linked primarily to its desire to field a structure that has practically never been properly explored in the panorama of today’s RPGs. However, this is not an easy road to take and the title could stumble badly if it does not find a solid square in the combat system. If what has been done proves to be as fascinating as it seems and the gameplay manages to orient itself towards a more hardcore formula, however, we could have a small Made in Italy gem on our hands. Let’s hope so, we cheer for the team.