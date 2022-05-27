Alan Faena and Luis Miguel met at the restaurant led by Francis Mallmann in Miami and talked about the musician’s next tour

Luis Miguel has a very popular life in Miami, one of the most famous places in the world due to its beaches, nightlife and shopping centers. On Wednesday night, Alan Faena met with “El sol de México” in the famous restaurant that Francis Mallmanthe chef at Acassuso, leads in Miami: they dined, talked and listened to jazz for three hours.

Later, Gaby Álvarez, the public relations specialist who accompanied them in a jazz show in the living room at the Hotel Faena, joined them. It transpired that they ate barbecue, talked about Miami and the singer’s tour next year.

What is the inside of the restaurant where Luis Miguel dined

It is located inside the Faena Hotel in Miami, on Collins Ave, in Florida. “Born out of a passion for the ancient art of live-fire South American cooking, Argentinian master griller Francis Mallmann creates a contemporary barbecue experience using an open kitchen, local ingredients and a gaucho twist to transform traditional rustic recipes into savory and sophisticated dishes. ”: This is how they describe the restaurant on the hotel’s official site.

Prices range from $25 for salads to $180 for shared grills.

Alan Faena and Luis Miguel at the Hotel Faena in Miami.